Olivia Cooke Updates Businesswear With Oversize Blazer Dress for ‘House of the Dragon’ FYC Event

Olivia Cooke opted for a layered look while attending the FYC event for “House of the Dragon” on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The actress looked to Sportmax’s pre-fall 2023 collection, wearing an oversize tan blazer over top a deeper brown officewear piece and a pinstripe blouse that poked out around her neckline and sleeves. She paired the businesswear ensemble with brown ankle socks and shiny black loafers with a gold buckle. Cooke was outfitted by stylist Rose Forde for the event.

Olivia Cooke at the FYC Event for “House of the Dragon” on March 7 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

The event featured a special screening of the series, which along with Cooke stars Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock and Matt Smith. Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower in the show, spoke to WWD in 2021 about her character. “[Alicent] is the complete polar opposite of who I am,” Cooke told WWD, later adding, “She is a product of the patriarchy, and she’s quite a proud product of that. She’s a traditionalist, and she believes in order, and in ruling the kingdom in the way things have always been done.”

She went elegant to the series premiere in July 2022, wearing a sequin Thom Browne off-the-shoulder gown with a mermaid-style fit. In May 2022, she was announced as the face of jeweler Garrard, appearing in shots wearing rose gold and pink sapphire ear climbers with rubellites and pink opals. Cooke offered another standout fashion moment in October, when she modeled for Savage x Fenty. The actress appeared in Rihanna’s brand for their October campaign, wearing a see-through slipdress, bras, miniskirts and lingerie.

The FYC event, also known as the for your consideration event, was held in Los Angeles on March 7. It was a special screening of the “House of the Dragon,” which is a prequel series to the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones.” The prequel, now gearing up for the second season, was created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal.