Olivia Culpo Talks Using TikTok for Wedding Planning, Filming ‘The Culpo Sisters’ and More at Celsius’ Pickleball Classic Event



Olivia Culpo came ready, in style, of course, to play for a good cause on Friday in Los Angeles, participating in Celsius’ first-ever Pickleball Classic with David Dobrik. The model, actress and Celsius brand ambassador wore a Casablanca tennis skirt and jacket. The charity competition also featured Taylor Lautner, Brooks Nader, Madison Pettis and more.

Olivia Culpo Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celsius

Culpo is a fan of pickleball. “For my engagement party, we actually ended up having a pickleball tournament,” she told WWD, adding that she was introduced to the sport by TV presenter Maria Menounos, who was her then next-door neighbor. “You can play as couples and you can do tournament style with your whole family, which is really fun.”

The tournament on Friday ended in a victory for team members Lautner and Dobrik, who made a $50,000 donation to the Lemons Foundation.

Culpo’s appearance at the match comes off the heels of her recent engagement to longtime partner Christian McCaffrey, a San Francisco 49ers running back. They were together for three years before McCaffrey popped the big question to Culpo in April.

Olivia Culpo Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celsius

Talking about her wedding plans, Culpo revealed she’s finding inspiration on social media. “I feel like the creative process of all of it is really fun. There’s a lot of great stuff on TikTok,” the former Miss Universe said, adding that she especially watches videos under the “Things I Wish I Did Before My Wedding” and “What I Wish I Knew Before My Wedding” categories. “I’ve been looking at a lot of those so I can avoid any mistakes.”

Olivia Culpo Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celsius

While planning for the big day, Culpo is not rushing to choose the wedding dress. “I feel like it’s a little too soon to tell at this point,” she said. “But that’s the fun stuff and the stuff I can’t wait to get to!”

For now, the star continues to make strides as a model and influencer as well as starring alongside her sisters on “The Culpo Sisters.” The TLC series has been ongoing since 2022 and showcases the lives of siblings Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo. “It’s a nice relationship that we have. The time that we got to spend filming the show together was time that we cherish because we don’t get to see each other every day,” she said. “Seeing each other every day would make our lives better, which is so sappy, but it’s true.”