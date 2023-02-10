Olivia Culpo Brings Romantic Style in Sheer Corset Dress at NFL Honors 2023 With Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo attended the NFL Honors on Thursday in Phoenix wearing a custom sheer gown by Sebastian Gunawan Signature. Culpo arrived at the event alongside her boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the NFL Honors on Feb. 9 in Phoenix. Getty Images

Culpo’s custom sheer dress had a corset-like bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a tiered frilly skirt, with a beaded detail on the bra-like cups. Culpo usually works with fashion stylist Jennifer Mazur on her looks.

Culpo’s hair was style in a chic half-up half-down style, with pieces of her left out in the front to frame her face. For makeup, she opted for champagne-colored eye shadow, sharp black eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the NFL Honors on Feb. 9 in Phoenix. Christopher Polk for Variety

Culpo attended the event alongside McCaffrey, who wore in a classic black suit with a double-breasted jacket and sharp lapels. The awards included a slew of other star-studded guests, including Kelly Clarkson, Deion Sanders, Sheryl Lee Ralph and H.E.R.

Culpo has had many standout looks over the years. To the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2022, she went for denim, wearing an Et Ochs gown which featured a denim overlay bandeau top over a black maxidress. For the Miss Universe competition last month, Culpo wore a voluminous blue gown with a tulle skirt.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the NFL Honors on Feb. 9 in Phoenix. Christopher Polk for Variety

The NFL honors awards recognize the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the previous year’s NFL season. Among the most coveted awards is the Associated Press’ Most Valuable Player. Kelly Clarkson became the annual honors awards first woman host and this year marked the second time the event was hosted on a Thursday instead of the night before Super Bowl Sunday. This year’s awards were held at Symphony Hall in Phoenix — the same host location as the 57th Super Bowl.