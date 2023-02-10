×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 10, 2023

Khaite's First Retail Store

Will Daring Colors Dominate Fall?

Beauty Companies Prepare for New Regulations

Olivia Culpo Brings Romantic Style in Sheer Corset Dress at NFL Honors 2023 With Christian McCaffrey

The former Miss Universe attended the event to support her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the NFL Honors on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.
Cara Delevingne at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Zuri Hall at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at The 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Morgan Ledenko and Jaelan Phillips attend the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Olivia Culpo attended the NFL Honors on Thursday in Phoenix wearing a custom sheer gown by Sebastian Gunawan Signature. Culpo arrived at the event alongside her boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the NFL Honors on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.
Culpo’s custom sheer dress had a corset-like bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a tiered frilly skirt, with a beaded detail on the bra-like cups. Culpo usually works with fashion stylist Jennifer Mazur on her looks.

Culpo’s hair was style in a chic half-up half-down style, with pieces of her left out in the front to frame her face. For makeup, she opted for champagne-colored eye shadow, sharp black eyeliner and a glossy pink lip.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the NFL Honors on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.
Culpo attended the event alongside McCaffrey, who wore in a classic black suit with a double-breasted jacket and sharp lapels. The awards included a slew of other star-studded guests, including Kelly Clarkson, Deion Sanders, Sheryl Lee Ralph and H.E.R. 

Culpo has had many standout looks over the years. To the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2022, she went for denim, wearing an Et Ochs gown which featured a denim overlay bandeau top over a black maxidress. For the Miss Universe competition last month, Culpo wore a voluminous blue gown with a tulle skirt.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo at the NFL Honors on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.
The NFL honors awards recognize the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the previous year’s NFL season. Among the most coveted awards is the Associated Press’ Most Valuable Player. Kelly Clarkson became the annual honors awards first woman host and this year marked the second time the event was hosted on a Thursday instead of the night before Super Bowl Sunday. This year’s awards were held at Symphony Hall in Phoenix — the same host location as the 57th Super Bowl

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

