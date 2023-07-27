Olivia Culpo Puts Edgy Spin on Khakis With Cropped Cargo Vest and Miniskirt at Miu Miu’s Summer Club in Malibu

Olivia Culpo attended Miu Miu’s Summer Club in Malibu, California, on Wednesday wearing a full ensemble by the Italian label.

Culpo sported a two-piece khaki set, which consisted of a micro miniskirt and a cropped zip-up cargo vest. Both pieces featured pocket details with tortoiseshell buttons. The model added a top-handle bag and oversize sunglasses, as well as a pair of calf-length thong boots.

Olivia Culpo at Miu Miu ’s Summer Club on July 26 in Malibu, California. Michael Buckner for WWD

Culpo wore her brunette tresses in a slicked-back bun, while her makeup consisted of pink lipstick and rosy blush.

Wedding bells are ringing for the former pageant queen, who revealed her engagement to football player Christian McCaffrey in April. McCaffrey, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers, began dating Culpo in 2019.

Ahead of the couple’s engagement party in July, Culpo discussed her wedding planning process with fans on Amazon Live. “It’s so much work,” she said during the livestream.

Culpo’s engagement ring, designed by Ring Concierge, features a large center oval-cut diamond flanked by two small epaulette stones. The five- to eight-carat sparkler, worth about $500,000, is set in platinum and includes a thin gold band.

Following her appearance on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” Culpo discussed her wedding dress dreams with E! News. “It’s hard because with the dress, I have so many ideas I’m really excited about,” she said, adding that her wedding is “a day that [she’s] looked forward to [her] entire life.”

Other celebrities in attendance at Miu Miu’s Summer Club included Natasha Lyonne, Brie Larson and Gigi Hadid.