Olivia Culpo Embraces Romantic Dressing in Black Zuhair Murad Gown at Blossom Ball 2023

Olivia Culpo arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Blossom Ball in New York City on Monday, taking a romantic approach to the classic black dress.

In honor of this year’s Blossom Ball, the model and social media influencer wore a black accordion pleated organza ballgown with lace trim and a corseted bodice from Zuhair Murad.

Olivia Culpo at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America on March 20 in New York City. Aurora Rose for Variety

Culpo’s dress was from Zuhair Murad’s spring 2023 collection. For the spring 2023 collection, the design took inspiration from Peru’s Rainbow Mountain and aerial photography for his prints. At the time, WWD wrote, “Murad knows his client loves a ruffle and a flounce, and here he provided them in spades, even if they occasionally overpowered his craft.”

Culpo, who has been open about her experience with endometriosis, was honored at this year’s Blossom Ball for her work raising awareness about the condition.

Olivia Culpo at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America on March 20 in New York City. Aurora Rose for Variety

Culpo has been keeping herself busy since the latter of the year 2022. In October, she appeared in the Michael Kors Watch Hunger Stop 2022 campaign. The campaign featured Culpo and several global influencers parading two special-edition totes designed in partnership with artist Bonny Guo, also known as NYSometimes.

In November, she attended the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards wearing a gown with a denim overlay bandeau top and statement arm-length gloves. The dress was from Et Ochs and the brand’s designer Michelle Ochs accompanied Culpo to the event.

In February, Culpo joined her boyfriend, football player Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, for the 2023 NFL Honors, wearing a custom sheer gown by Sebastian Gunawan Signature.

The annual Blossom Ball honors those who have helped raise funds for endometriosis. The event raises money for EndFound, so the organization can continue its advocacy work, outreach and education to schools and help fund research. This year’s event was held at Cipriani and also honored Corinne Foxx and Michael Dowling.