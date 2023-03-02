×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balmain RTW Fall 2023

Business

Shake Up at Trussardi, Sources Say Board and CEO Resign

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: BTS’ Jimin Signs on as Tiffany & Co.’s Latest Ambassador

Olivia Rodrigo Embraces Y2K Style in Leather Corset and Low-rise Pants at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

The Grammy-winning singer presented Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award.

Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.
Sabrina Carpenter at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rosalía at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Quinta Brunson at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Laya at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 116 Photos

Olivia Rodrigo brought Y2K glamour to the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.
Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Billboard

The award-winning singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a mahagonny tube top with a corset-like sculpt and a pair of tan Chloé trousers with a horse in coordinating gray and pink hues printed on them. Rodrigo was outfitted by Danielle Goldberg, a stylist who has worked with Kelsey Asbille, Laura Harrier and Kaia Gerber.

Rodrigo presented Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award. Dove Cameron, Sabrina Carpenter and Latto were among the other A-list stars who attended the award show, where Kim Petras received the Chartbreaker Award and K-pop girl group Twice took home the Breakthrough Award.

Related Galleries

Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.
Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Billboard

Rodrigo’s recent appearance at the music event comes after the star celebrated her 20th birthday, on Feb. 20. Her officewear theme was a slight twist to her past looks, specifically at the Grammy Awards, where she embraced the sheer trend in a black Miu Miu strappy gown. At the 2022 Grammy Awards, the singer stood out in a dazzling Vivienne Westwood gown and won three Grammys, including Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album “Sour.”

Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.
Olivia Rodrigo at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Billboard

Along with music, Rodrigo is also known for her acting roles in the Dinsey programs “Bizaardvark” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” The latter series is a Disney+ mockumentary that is inspired by the “High School Musical” films.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Twice, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Y2K for Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad