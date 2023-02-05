×
‘That Radical, Rebellious Spirit Set Him Apart’

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Prabal Gurung Creates Goddess Gown for Kelsea Ballerini

Olivia Rodrigo Takes Minimalist Approach to Red Carpet Dressing in Sheer Miu Miu Look for Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The singer wore a simple sheer black number from Miu Miu at this year's ceremony.

US singer Olivia Rodrigo wears sheer miu miu slip dress and arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Olivia Rodrigo arrived on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 2023 Grammy Awards, taking a minimalist approach to dressing.

The “Driver’s License” singer wore a sheer black floor-length dress from Miu Miu with black underwear. She accessorized the look with stud earrings, a black stone necklace and a ring. 

For makeup, Rodrigo went for a comparatively minimalist look with a nude lip, mascara and light eyeshadow. For hair, she went for a middle part and a straightened style. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olivia Rodrigo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Getty Images

Fans of the pop star and actress saw her make a return last summer to the hit Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” which helped further her fame.

After finding breakout success with her hit song “Drivers License” last year, Rodrigo released “Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film),” a Disney+ documentary about the writing and creative process behind her album “Sour.”

She also continues other projects outside of music. Rodrigo joined Glossier in early 2021 to debut its Ultralip product. She became the first celebrity partner and ambassador for the brand.

“If I could send a note to the Glossier community, I’d say, ‘You look good exactly as you are,’” Rodrigo said in a statement about the partnership at the time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Getty Images for The Recording A

Last year, it was a big night for Rodrigo at the Grammys. The singer took home three awards from her seven nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

The Grammy Awards recognize outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile. 

