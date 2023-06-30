×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne Is Taking the Couture Stage

Fashion

As Paris Couture Week Grows, Organizers Grapple With Gridlock

Fashion

LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Wins 2023 ANDAM Fashion Award

Olivia Rodrigo Goes Goth in Little Black Dress for ‘Vampire’ Music Video Release Party

The single has been released along with a music video, marking a new era for the singer.

Olivia Rodrigo, Vampire, YouTube, Brandon Maxwell
Olivia Rodrigo poses at the Disney + launch event promoting "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" at the London West Hollywood hotel on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, introduces Olivia Rodrigo, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room with Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Pool/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Olivia Rodrigo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
View ALL 10 Photos

Olivia Rodrigo arrived at YouTube’s headquarters for the premiere of her new music video “Vampire” on Thursday in Los Angeles wearing a little black dress from Brandon Maxwell.

The singer wore a black satin off-the-shoulder minidress from Brandon Maxwell, embracing the Gothic theme. She coordinated the look with glossy black ankle-strap platform heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Olivia Rodrigo, Vampire, YouTube, Brandon Maxwell
Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single “Vampire” on June 29 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for YouTube

Rodrigo’s look was from Brandon Maxwell’s resort 2024 collection. WWD said the collection was sexy, bold and comfortable, stemming from his own self-reflection and unapologetic take on confident dress, as well as a decision to no longer be “Miss Americana.”

Related Galleries

To create her look for the video release party, Rodrigo worked with stylist Danielle Goldberg, who also works with Kaia Gerber, Greta Lee and Laura Harrier.

Olivia Rodrigo, Vampire, YouTube, Brandon Maxwell
Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single “Vampire” on June 29 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for YouTube

Rodrigo’s video release party also coincided with a YouTube shorts challenge, #vampireOR2. During the video release party, the singer met with enthusiastic fans who have been awaiting new music from the Billboard chart-topping singer.

Rodrigo’s big break in entertainment came when she was cast in Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” as Nini. The role garnered her much industry attention and built her Gen Z fan base.

Her big break in music came with the 2021 single “Drivers License,” which spent eight consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As of January 2023, the song has more than 1.6 billion streams on Spotify.

Rodrigo’s music videos are known for being major style moments for the singer, too. The singer has channeled Y2K style trends as well as Marilyn Monroe in a head scarf.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad