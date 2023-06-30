Olivia Rodrigo Goes Goth in Little Black Dress for ‘Vampire’ Music Video Release Party

Olivia Rodrigo arrived at YouTube’s headquarters for the premiere of her new music video “Vampire” on Thursday in Los Angeles wearing a little black dress from Brandon Maxwell.

The singer wore a black satin off-the-shoulder minidress from Brandon Maxwell, embracing the Gothic theme. She coordinated the look with glossy black ankle-strap platform heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single “Vampire” on June 29 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for YouTube

Rodrigo’s look was from Brandon Maxwell’s resort 2024 collection. WWD said the collection was sexy, bold and comfortable, stemming from his own self-reflection and unapologetic take on confident dress, as well as a decision to no longer be “Miss Americana.”

To create her look for the video release party, Rodrigo worked with stylist Danielle Goldberg, who also works with Kaia Gerber, Greta Lee and Laura Harrier.

Rodrigo’s video release party also coincided with a YouTube shorts challenge, #vampireOR2. During the video release party, the singer met with enthusiastic fans who have been awaiting new music from the Billboard chart-topping singer.

Rodrigo’s big break in entertainment came when she was cast in Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” as Nini. The role garnered her much industry attention and built her Gen Z fan base.

Her big break in music came with the 2021 single “Drivers License,” which spent eight consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As of January 2023, the song has more than 1.6 billion streams on Spotify.

Rodrigo’s music videos are known for being major style moments for the singer, too. The singer has channeled Y2K style trends as well as Marilyn Monroe in a head scarf.