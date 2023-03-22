Olivia Wilde Takes a Minimalist Approach to Red-carpet Dressing at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Olivia Wilde arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, taking a minimalist approach to dressing.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress wore a black turtleneck dress with bell sleeves from Chloé. She coordinated the look with rock platform boots from Casadei in black leather.

Olivia Wilde at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on March 21 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for WWD

Wilde’s look was from Chloé’s fall 2023 collection. Chloé designer Gabriela Hearst drew inspiration for the collection from the work of Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi. “In a little more than three years, Hearst has nailed the formula for Chloé, and it works. Still, one of these days we might welcome a little bit of a plot twist,” WWD wrote in the review.

To create her look for the premiere, Wilde worked with celebrity stylist Karla Welch. Welch also works with Adwoa Aboah, Tracee Ellis Ross and Amber Valletta.

The latter half of 2022 was busy for Wilde. The actress and director both directed and starred in the psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

Wilde first came to the prominence of the entertainment industry on the medical drama “House.” She added director to her résumé with the 2019 feature film “Booksmart” starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

The inaugural Fashion Trust Awards honors design talent in categories ranging from ready-to-wear to sustainability. Comedian Phoebe Robinson hosted this year’s event. The ceremony honored Aisling Camps, Soull and Dynasty Ogun, Papa Oppong, Jacques Agbobly, Puppets and Puppets and Elena Velez. Google, St. John, Farfetch and Code8 Beauty were among the sponsors.