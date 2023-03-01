Olivia Wilde Embraces Sheer Trend at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Olivia Wilde made a stunning arrival to Saint Laurent‘s fall 2023 runway show in Paris on Tuesday, where she updated the standard winter-ready ensemble.

Olivia Wilde at the Saint Laurent fall 2023 ready-to-wear runway show. Swan Gallet for WWD

Wilde wore a see-through black dress paired with a long trenchcoat and added a hood over her head to spice up the look. Tortoise square-shell frames and pointy-toe pumps completed her all-black outfit. Wilde collaborated with her stylist Karla Welch. Wilde took to her Instagram to share more insight about her hood, writing on her Stories, “Hood still stuck to my head with extremely powerful glue.”

The star attended the show to view the brand’s fall 2023 womenswear collection. Zoë Kravitz, Sophie Thatcher and Dua Lipa were among the other attendees of the fashion show, which was under the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello. According to a report from WWD, the collection was about “big-shouldered jackets and neat pencil skirts.”

Olivia Wilde Swan Gallet for WWD

Wilde has worn the brand to her past red-carpet outings. She wore a Saint Laurent hooded crop top and floor-length skirt to the 2022 Women in Film Honors, accessorizing the look with black bangles and gold bracelets. She was awarded the Crystal Award at the event, which honors women in media. Wilde also has made further debuts into filmology, directing the film “Don’t Worry Darling,” which was released in theaters on Sept. 3. Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine star in the film, which is from the screenplay by Katie Silberman.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.