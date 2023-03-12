Olivia Wilde Bears Leather Bralette in Gabriela Hearst Dress for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 Red Carpet

Olivia Wilde showed some skin on Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Gabriela Hearst created Wilde’s gown, which was crafted from cream silk wool. The one-shoulder number revealed a black Nappa leather bra, also by the Uruguayan designer.

The daring ensemble was one of several looks featured in Hearst’s fall 2023 collection, which debuted at New York Fashion Week in February.

Olivia Wilde at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles. Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

Wilde paired her after-party outfit with a diamond necklace and drop earrings. The actress was styled by Karla Welch, who also dressed her for the Saint Laurent fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in early March.

Wilde wore her brunette balayage mane in beachy waves. For makeup, she opted for a metallic smokey eye and a simple nude lip.

Wilde found fame starring on the medical drama “House,” but she’s since ventured into directing. Her first feature film, the teen comedy “Booksmart,” came out in 2019. More recently, she helmed and starred in the psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.” During production, Wilde struck up a highly-publicized romance with her co-star, singer Harry Styles. The couple split in November 2022 after almost two years of dating.

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event features a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Jennifer Coolidge, Julia Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Paulson.