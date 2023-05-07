Olly Murs Suits Up for Coronation Concert Performance With Floral Details

Olly Murs took to the stage to perform for King Charles III’s coronation concert in Windsor, England on Sunday, taking a minimalist approach to dressing.

The pop star wore an ivory suit that he unbuttoned to reveal a white tank top underneath. He paired the ensemble with pointy-toe boots with a steel-tip toe. He had a statement white flower boutonniere in his lapel.

Olly Murs at King Charles III’s coronation concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty

Murs performed his hit song “Dance With Me Tonight” from his second studio album “In Case You Didn’t Know.”

Murs first came to prominence in the entertainment industry as a contenstant on the sixth season of “The X-Factor,” where he finished as runner-up. In 2010, Murs relreased his self-titled debut album, which entered at number two on the U.K. Albums Chart and was certified double platinum by the British Phonographic Industry.

Ahead of the performance today, Murs took to his Instagram stories to discuss how he felt about today.

“Morning everyone, it’s here — the King’s Coronation performance and I’m really excited about it,” Murs said. “It’s going to be a real special moment for me. I’m really excited and just wanted to say thank you to everyone for all the kind messages and support and love. Can’t wait — it’s going to be awesome.”

The coronation concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show also featured a performance by the Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ choirs and deaf signing choirs.