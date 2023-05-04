Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Was Adidas Athlete

Tori Bowie, track and field star and Olympic gold medalist, has died at 32 years old.

Tori Bowie of the United States poses with the gold mdeal for the Women’s 100 metres during the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships on August 7, 2017 in London. Getty Images

The star’s management company confirmed the news on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Tori Bowie of the United States celebrates winning gold in the women’s 100 meters final during the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 6, 2017 in London. Getty Images

Bowie, from Sand Hill, Mississippi, first appeared at the Olympics during the Rio Games in 2016. There, she secured a gold medal in the 4 x 100-meter relay, a silver medal in the 100-meter and the bronze in the 200-meter dash.

The USA Track & Field organization also expressed condolences over the athlete’s death, captioning an Instagram post, “USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

Tori Bowie of the U.S. during Day Two of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha on Sept. 28, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. Getty Images for IAAF

The Adidas athlete also modeled for the brand, appearing in a 2019 campaign for its collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

In 2016, Bowie joined other athletes Andrew Wiggins, Joakim Noah and Coco Shilin in helping Adidas unveil their new Athletics division in New York. WWD reported at the time that the category was meant to bridge the gap between athletes’ styles on and off the playing fields.

In a promotional shot for the news, Bowie could be seen in a black-and-white photo wearing the Adidas Athletics’ Z.N.E. hoodie, which featured heavyweight cotton, an oversize hood and zippered sleeves for securing sentimental notes.

As of now, Bowie’s cause of death has not been revealed.