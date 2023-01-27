×
Oprah Winfrey Adds Playful Twist to Businesswear in Sequined Bronze Suit to Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Los Angeles Premiere

The media mogul serves as an executive producer for the limited docuseries, which is an expansion of the book of the same name created by Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday. Michael Buckner for Variety

Oprah Winfrey made a glittering arrival in a sequined suit to the premiere of “The 1619 Project” on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of Hulu’s “The 1619 Project.” Michael Buckner for Variety

The details included a bronze-sequined blazer and a matching pair of straight-leg pants. The jacket had a sharp collar and two side pockets. Her trousers were also decked in a bronze color, giving her outfit a liquid-metal effect.

Underneath she wore a white button-up shirt with light brown panels. To coordinate with her head-turning outfit, she went minimal, opting for a pair of sleek, black pointed-toe boots.

When it came to makeup, Winfrey wore a touch of pink eye shadow, defined lashes and a glossy lip. She wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail.

Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Oprah Winfrey Michael Buckner for Variety

Winfrey attended the premiere for the Hulu series alongside guests including Nikole Hannah-Jones, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Malika Haqq, Angela Rye and Joy-Ann Reid.

Hannah-Jones went equally vibrant for her red carpet arrival, wearing an off-the-shoulder, velvet-like gown with a mermaid-style fit.

Winfrey serves as one of the executive producers of the limited docuseries, which is an expansion of the book of the same name created by Hannah-Jones. It centers around explaining how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life. It premiered on Thursday with two episodes. The rest of the series will be released with two episodes each week thereafter.

Oprah Winfrey and Nikole Hannah-Jones at the premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Oprah Winfrey and Nikole Hannah-Jones at the premiere of Hulu’s “The 1619 Project.” Michael Buckner for Variety

Winfrey never misses a moment to showcase her style. Last year to the “Sidney” documentary premiere, she wore a Brunello Cucinelli collared dress with sheer sleeves and a matching sheer overlay. That same year, to a conversation with Michelle Obama on “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” book tour, she donned an all-yellow look. Her outfit included a vest with gold buttons, a matching pair of pants and a turtleneck.

