Oprah Winfrey Adds Spring-themed Twist to Businesswear in Lavender Suit at CinemaCon 2023

Oprah Winfrey opted for a pastel-colored suit while attending CinemaCon 2023 on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Taking the stage to promote the upcoming Warner Bros. film “The Color Purple,” Winfrey wore a lavender suit with a classic white button-up underneath. She coordinated the spring-inspired look with pointed-toe black booties.

Oprah Winfrey onstage promoting the upcoming film “The Color Purple” at CinemaCon on April 25 in Las Vegas. Getty Images for CinemaCon

Joining Winfrey at CinemaCon was part of the film’s cast, including Fantasia Taylor, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks. During the event, they presented a first-look trailer for the movie, which will be based on the musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s classic novel.

(L-R) Taraji P. Henson, Oprah Winfrey and Danielle Brooks promoting the film “The Color Purple” during the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation during CinemaCon on April 25 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

“This bold new take on the beloved classic comes to theaters on December 25 and we have so much coming that we can’t wait to show you, just get ready cause it’s going to be FUN promoting the film with these women of ‘The Color Purple'” Winfrey captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday about CinemaCon.

Oprah Winfrey onstage promoting the upcoming film “The Color Purple” at CinemaCon on April 25 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Winfrey starred in the 1985 version of the film, which was directed by Steven Spielberg and included Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne and Danny Glover as cast members. For her role as Sofia, she was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress.