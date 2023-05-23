Oprah Winfrey Encourages Purple Monochromatic Dressing for ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Release

Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the trailer for the highly anticipated remake of “The Color Purple” starring Fantasia Barrino.

“The Color Purple” is adapted from the Broadway version of the show, which was a musical adaptation of the 1985 film in which Winfrey starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Laurence Fishburne. In addition to Fantasia, the 2023 musical version stars Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo and H.E.R.

Following the release of the trailer, Winfrey took to Instagram to encourage fans to actually wear purple when they go see the film.

“OK, y’all have seen the trailer, and I’m giving you six months to get your outfit together for opening day. All things purple. What you gon’ wear? Color purple,” Winfrey said in the video.

“Y’all have six months to get your purple wear for opening day of #TheColorPurple cause it’s gonna be a purple Christmas,” she wrote in the caption for the video.

For the video, Winfrey wore a head-to-toe purple ensemble including a satin shirt, trousers and a white and purple vertical striped shirt as she held a pair of light purple trousers and walked to a section of a clothing rack to grab a matching blazer to the trousers and a purple knit vest.

When Winfrey starred in the 1985 film version, she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The musical and film productions of “The Color Purple” are based on Alice Walker’s novel of the same name. Fantasia, who stars as Celie Harrison Johnson in the new version, also played the role on Broadway from April 10, 2007, to Jan. 6, 2008.

Winfrey has been keeping busy with projects outside of media too. In April, the media mogul announced she was investing in Dr. Barbara Sturm’s skin care line.