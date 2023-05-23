×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Experiencing Fifth Avenue in Different Ways

Fashion

Alberta Ferretti: Resort Show in Emilia-Romagna Region Still On

Eye

Daryl McCormack Talks ‘Twister’ Amid Winning Chopard Trophée

Oprah Winfrey Encourages Purple Monochromatic Dressing for ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Release

The film starring Fantasia Barrino will premiere on Dec. 25.

Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Oprah Winfrey Michael Buckner for Variety

Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the trailer for the highly anticipated remake of “The Color Purple” starring Fantasia Barrino.

“The Color Purple” is adapted from the Broadway version of the show, which was a musical adaptation of the 1985 film in which Winfrey starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Laurence Fishburne. In addition to Fantasia, the 2023 musical version stars Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo and H.E.R.

Following the release of the trailer, Winfrey took to Instagram to encourage fans to actually wear purple when they go see the film.

Related Galleries

“OK, y’all have seen the trailer, and I’m giving you six months to get your outfit together for opening day. All things purple. What you gon’ wear? Color purple,” Winfrey said in the video.

“Y’all have six months to get your purple wear for opening day of #TheColorPurple cause it’s gonna be a purple Christmas,” she wrote in the caption for the video.

For the video, Winfrey wore a head-to-toe purple ensemble including a satin shirt, trousers and a white and purple vertical striped shirt as she held a pair of light purple trousers and walked to a section of a clothing rack to grab a matching blazer to the trousers and a purple knit vest.

When Winfrey starred in the 1985 film version, she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The musical and film productions of “The Color Purple” are based on Alice Walker’s novel of the same name. Fantasia, who stars as Celie Harrison Johnson in the new version, also played the role on Broadway from April 10, 2007, to Jan. 6, 2008.

Winfrey has been keeping busy with projects outside of media too. In April, the media mogul announced she was investing in Dr. Barbara Sturm’s skin care line.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Oprah Encourages Fan to Wear Purple to 'The Color Purple' Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad