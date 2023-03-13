Emily Ratajkowski, Hunter Schafer and More Embrace Sheer, Naked and Barely-there Dressing for Oscar Night 2023

Celebrity style is pushing the boundaries when it comes to showing skin this year.

The sheer trend took over the front rows of New York Fashion Week in February, and the trend has now trickled down to the Oscars red carpet and Vanity Fair Oscars after party carpet. Both were filled with sheer and naked dresses.

The sheer trend picked up steam in the front rows at New York Fashion Week, with Ashley Graham, Lori Harvey and Julia Fox sporting sheer styles. At Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show, Florence Pugh wore a sheer skirt that went viral.

Fashion is also seemingly having a free-the-nipple moment. Here are some celebrities who sported the sheer and naked trend during the Oscars festivities.

The Sheer Style Statement

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday wearing a custom Area dress with a sheer bodice embroidered with black beads. The skin-baring dress also featured side cutouts on the skirt.

Janelle Monáe Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld attended the party in a sheer gray shimmering dress from Ermanno Scervino. The spaghetti strap dress was paired with a coordinating gray coat for a contrasting effect.

Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell took a page from Janelle Monáe’s book on wearing a sheer black dress. The corset and skirt didn’t distract from the elegance of her black evening gown.

Shay Mitchell Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The Naked Dress

Emily Ratajkowski

Model Emily Ratajkowski attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party, opting for a Feben dress with bodice detailing over her chest and a sheer silhouette for the rest of her body. It was a bold choice on the model’s part, as only her underwear left her truly covered.

Emily Ratajkowski Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Hunter Schafer

While Hunter Schafer didn’t opt for a see-through dress for the party, the “Euphoria” star chose a skin-baring top from Ann Demeulemeester. The feather-shaped fabric bra minimally covered the starlet’s chest.

Hunter Schafer Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ciara

Ciara wore a sparkling chain mail Dundas dress to the party, with the most covered part of her being her arms in opera gloves. Under her dress, she wore a simple pair of black underwear coordinated with black heeled sandals.