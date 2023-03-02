What to Know About Hulu’s Ozempic Documentary ‘The Skinny Shot’

Ozempic has become one of the most popular names in the pharmaceutical industry over the past few months. The drug, meant to help people with Type II diabetes, has since sparked a weight loss trend that’s caused medication shortages.

Ozempic has been in the headlines for months. Celebrities have been accused of using it to lose weight rapidly.

“People are asking it by name,” Dr. David Shafer, a double board-certified New York City plastic surgeon who specializes in aesthetic and cosmetic surgery, told WWD in the fall. He’s been practicing for 14 years and runs Shafer Clinic. “It’s a huge business for us right now.”

Now, Hulu is revealing the implications and controversy surrounding the drug in a new documentary “The Skinny Shot.” Here’s what to know:

How to watch “The Skinny Shot”?

“The Skinny Shot” is part of a documentary-style series called “Impact x Nightline.” The documentary, marking episode 17 in the show, is now available on Hulu for streaming. It premiered on Feb. 23.

What to expect?

The documentary explores the recreational use of Ozempic, as well as Mounjaro, another antidiabetic medication used to treat people with Type II diabetes. The documentary presents information about the drug without insurance ($1,200), how celebrities are using the drugs, and women discussing their weight.

Where else can I learn about the controversy with Ozempic?

NPR, “The Today Show,” NBC, CBS and The Wall Street Journal have all reported on the issues surrounding Ozempic, including how people with diabetes are struggling to find it as its recreational popularity balloons.