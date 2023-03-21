×
Padma Lakshmi Coordinates With Daughter Krishna in Black at Blossom Gala 2023

Lakshmi is the cofounder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, one of her many philanthropic causes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: (L-R) Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell and EndoFound cofounder Padma Lakshmi attend Endometriosis Foundation of America's (EndoFound) 11th annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America)
Krishna Lakshmi-Dell and EndoFound cofounder Padma Lakshmi at the 11th annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20 in New York City. Getty Images for Endometriosis F

Padma Lakshmi arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Blossom Ball in New York City on Monday, taking an elevated approach to minimalism while matching with her daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell.

The media personality wore a floor-length sleeveless black dress with a draping bodice and a skirt with a subtle geometric pattern and a small train. She accessorized her look with a crocodile-embossed gold clutch bag and a white flower on her head.

Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell, Padma Lakshmi at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America held at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Del and Padma Lakshmi at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America on March 20 in New York City. Aurora Rose for Variety

Lakshmi’s date for the event for the evening was her daughter. The two did mother-daughter style as Krishna also opted for an all-black ensemble.

Padma Lakshmi, Dr. Tamer Seckin, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America held at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Padma Lakshmi, Dr. Tamer Seckin and Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America on March 20 in New York City. Aurora Rose for Variety

This year, Lakshmi has received notice for her philanthropic efforts. On March 13, Lakshmi was honored by Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Gala.

Lakshmi has a personal connection to Planned Parenthood, and during her speech at the gala, she recalled how her mother had a life-saving abortion procedure following a deadly car accident. Lakshmi still remembers how she and her mother were met by protesters that day.

“Unfortunately for those protesters, the memory of that day formed a deep enough well that has fueled my activism for the last 30 years,” Lakshmi said during a speech as she donned a one-shouldered red silk dress for the event.

Lakshmi is best known as the host of “Top Chef” on Bravo since the show’s second season.

The annual Blossom Ball honors those who have helped raise funds for endometriosis. The event raises money for EndFound, so the organization can continue its advocacy work, outreach and education to schools and help fund research. This year’s event was held at Cipriani and honored Olivia Culpo, Corinne Foxx and Michael Dowling.

