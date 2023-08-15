Padma Lakshmi Takes Barbiecore to the ’70s in Pink Velvet Suit for ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

Padma Lakshmi arrived at the “Good Morning America” studios in New York City on Tuesday, channeling Barbiecore inspiration with a groovy twist. The food expert wore a pink velvet suit, with a five-button vest and a single-breasted blazer that Lakshmi rolled up to show a hint of the white lining.

Padma Lakshmi GC Images

The vest and blazer, designed by English fashion designer Alice Temperley, were paired with matching trousers that flared out at the bottom. Lakshmi topped off the look with bright orange stiletto pumps from Sergio Rossi.

Lakshmi’s look is on par with the Barbiecore trend that has swept the nation since July 2022, when the teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie debuted. Barbiecore style is defined by all things pink, including pink hairstyles, pink interior design and a wardrobe full of bright colors. The hashtag #Barbiecore has raked in over half a billion views on TikTok and numerous brands, from Aldo to Pacsun, have launched Barbie collaborations to capitalize on the film’s hype.

Lakshmi, a long-time model, came to household fame as the host of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” a role she held for 19 seasons, nabbing two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality Host. During her interview on “Good Morning America,” Lakshmi, who recently announced she was leaving the reality competition series, said she will miss everyone she got to work with on the show, but won’t miss eating that much food or the long hours of work.

Lakshmi also discussed how she’s building her docuseries “Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi,” and the influence of various food cultures on America. The second season of the series premiered on Hulu in May.