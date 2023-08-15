×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: August 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

How Brands Can Harness the Global Conversation Around Hit TV Shows

Business

Retail’s Looming Threat: Extreme Weather

Business

Buzzy Underwear Brand Parade Has a New Owner

Padma Lakshmi Takes Barbiecore to the ’70s in Pink Velvet Suit for ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

The TV host discussed the recent season of "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi."

Padma Lakshi, Good Morning America, Taste the Nation
Padma Lakshmi is seen outside "Good Morning America" on Tuesday in New York City. GC Images

Padma Lakshmi arrived at the “Good Morning America” studios in New York City on Tuesday, channeling Barbiecore inspiration with a groovy twist. The food expert wore a pink velvet suit, with a five-button vest and a single-breasted blazer that Lakshmi rolled up to show a hint of the white lining.

Padma Lakshi, Good Morning America, Taste the Nation
Padma Lakshmi GC Images

The vest and blazer, designed by English fashion designer Alice Temperley, were paired with matching trousers that flared out at the bottom. Lakshmi topped off the look with bright orange stiletto pumps from Sergio Rossi.

Lakshmi’s look is on par with the Barbiecore trend that has swept the nation since July 2022, when the teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie debuted. Barbiecore style is defined by all things pink, including pink hairstyles, pink interior design and a wardrobe full of bright colors. The hashtag #Barbiecore has raked in over half a billion views on TikTok and numerous brands, from Aldo to Pacsun, have launched Barbie collaborations to capitalize on the film’s hype.

Related Articles

Lakshmi, a long-time model, came to household fame as the host of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” a role she held for 19 seasons, nabbing two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality Host. During her interview on “Good Morning America,” Lakshmi, who recently announced she was leaving the reality competition series, said she will miss everyone she got to work with on the show, but won’t miss eating that much food or the long hours of work.

Lakshmi also discussed how she’s building her docuseries “Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi,” and the influence of various food cultures on America. The second season of the series premiered on Hulu in May.

Padma Lakshmi Takes Barbiecore to the '70s for 'Good Morning America'

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad