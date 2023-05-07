×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Fashion

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Eye

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Paloma Faith Brings Latex and Drama for Coronation Concert Performance in Voluminous Red Roksanda Dress With Edgy Bodysuit

The singer was tapped as one of the performers at the royal event.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Paloma Faith performs in roksanda red dress during the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Paloma Faith performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Alexis Ffrench and Zak Abel perform on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
View ALL 35 Photos

Paloma Faith made a case for red dressing, wearing a dramatic look to King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in Windsor, England on Sunday.

Tapped as one of the performers for the royal event, the singer wore a red maxi gown by Roksanda with oversize balloon sleeves, a ruffled skirt and a black belt cinching her waist.

Paloma Faith performing at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England.
Paloma Faith performing at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

For an edgy touch, she slipped on a pair of Atsuko Kudo Couture’s black latex bodysuit and a campy black hat.

Related Galleries

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Paloma Faith performs during the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Paloma Faith performing at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Faith is not only known for her soulful voice, but for her maximalist style. She has frequented front-row shows, including Vivienne Westwood, Max Mara and Armani Privé. In 2014, she signed with Next Model Management. That same year, she performed at Burberry Prorsum’s fall show in London. She starred in Agent Provocateur’s 2015 campaign titled “Knickers Forever.”

Faith is known for her singles “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” and “Lullaby.” In 2015, she won the Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist.

Paloma Faith performing at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England.
Paloma Faith performing at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show also featured a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs. 

Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

Met Gala 2023: Inside the Carlyle Hotel

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad