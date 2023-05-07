Paloma Faith Brings Latex and Drama for Coronation Concert Performance in Voluminous Red Roksanda Dress With Edgy Bodysuit

Paloma Faith made a case for red dressing, wearing a dramatic look to King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in Windsor, England on Sunday.

Tapped as one of the performers for the royal event, the singer wore a red maxi gown by Roksanda with oversize balloon sleeves, a ruffled skirt and a black belt cinching her waist.

Paloma Faith performing at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

For an edgy touch, she slipped on a pair of Atsuko Kudo Couture’s black latex bodysuit and a campy black hat.

Paloma Faith performing at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Faith is not only known for her soulful voice, but for her maximalist style. She has frequented front-row shows, including Vivienne Westwood, Max Mara and Armani Privé. In 2014, she signed with Next Model Management. That same year, she performed at Burberry Prorsum’s fall show in London. She starred in Agent Provocateur’s 2015 campaign titled “Knickers Forever.”

Faith is known for her singles “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” and “Lullaby.” In 2015, she won the Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist.

Paloma Faith performing at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench. The show also featured a performance by The Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ choirs and deaf signing choirs.