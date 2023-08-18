Pamela Anderson Opens Her Beach House for Aritzia’s Fall 2023 Campaign

Pamela Anderson is having quite a busy year. In addition to her documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story,” receiving a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, Anderson is now the face of Aritiza’s new campaign for their fall 2023 Babaton collection.

The campaign was shot at Anderson’s home in Ladysmith, British Columbia. Both Anderson and Aritzia have Canadian roots.

Pamela Anderson for Aritzia’s fall 2023 Babaton collection. Courtesy of Aritzia/MEGA

Anderson modeled the brand’s tailored pieces, including blazers, work-ready dresses and sublime fall layering pieces.

Pamela Anderson for Aritzia’s fall 2023 Babaton collection. Courtesy of Aritzia/MEGA

One image sees Anderson in a pinstripe skirt, gray blazer and black slingback pumps as she mows the lawn. Another features her in a blazer and slingbacks with a wheelbarrow. A third image shows the actress in a classic black midi dress holding gardening shears.

Pamela Anderson for Aritzia’s fall 2023 Babaton collection. Courtesy of Aritzia/MEGA

Anderson also takes to the beach in the campaign. In a photo shot on the boardwalk, she wears a structured black jacket with formfitting black pants and black heels.

Pamela Anderson for Aritzia’s fall 2023 Babaton collection. Courtesy of Aritzia/MEGA

Anderson also has an outerwear moment where she sports the brand’s vegan leather double-breasted Tabloid trenchcoat while she holds a clear umbrella and water is splashed on her.

Pamela Anderson for Aritzia’s fall 2023 Babaton collection. Courtesy of Aritzia/MEGA

Aritiza began turning to celebrities to help the brand grow during the past few years. In January 2019, the company marked 17 consecutive quarters of fiscal growth and attributed its success to celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Meghan Markle, Hailey Beiber and Kaia Gerber, for organically wearing their creations.

Although Pamela Anderson has been in the public spotlight for decades, this year’s been an amazing one for her fashion-wise. In March, she sat front row at Versace’s runway show ahead of the 2023 Oscars. She also signed with talent agency The Society Management to handle her fashion ventures.

She told WWD in a February interview, “I really feel powerful right now when everything’s very pared down. I like to see my freckles. I like when my hair isn’t done. I like just a really fresh face. I don’t like those injections, and that doesn’t work on me. I want to see what’s going to happen. And I feel like now I can put on a beautiful silk blouse and some trousers, and always a heel, and just with nothing on my face, and just let my hair dry after I get out of the shower and sleep on it. That’s my favorite. That’s my look. And I feel like that is a power statement because I’m accepting myself a lot more these days, and it feels great.”