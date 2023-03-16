Pamela Anderson Opens Boss’ Spring 2023 Runway Show in Monochromatic Power Suit

Pamela Anderson suited up in a monochromatic look while walking Boss‘ spring 2023 Miami fashion show on Wednesday.

Pamela Anderson walks the runway during the Boss spring 2023 runway show. Getty Images

The actress opened the runway show, which showcased the brand’s latest spring collection. Anderson strutted down the runway in a cream suit, with sharp lapels, layering a coordinating slightly sheer blouse and jacket underneath.

Instead of her classic, voluptuous blond hair, Anderson wore her tresses slicked back into a messy updo.

Naomi Campbell and celebrity stylist Law Roach, who earlier this week revealed his retirement, also walked the runway.

Pamela Anderson Getty Images

Anderson, who gained her start as “C.J.” Parker in the TV series “Baywatch,” has recently been venturing into more entertainment and fashion. In March the actress attended the Versace fall 2023 fashion show wearing a statement fringe-trimmed coat with a matching miniskirt from the brand. For the Jacquemus runway show in Le Bourget, France, she went big, wearing an oversize raffia hat and a turtleneck slit dress with raffia embellishment and trim.

She released “Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth,” in line with her Netflix documentary, “Pamela: A Love Story.” To the premiere of her Netflix documentary in January, she actually made a nod to “Baywatch,” wearing a fiery red slip-like dress by Naeem Khan, similar to her scarlet red one-piece from the show.

The Boss spring 2023 runway show drew more than 500 attendees, including Maluma, Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne, Suki Waterhouse, Lucien Laviscount and Christine Quinn. It was followed by an after party held at the Herald Plaza. Guests also celebrated the launch of the Boss BeReal account. The see now, buy now collection is available on boss.com and Boss retail stores.