Pamela Anderson Gives ‘Baywatch’ Nod in Red Naeem Khan Dress to ‘Pamela, A Love Story’ Premiere

The actress made her official return to the big screen for her new, intimate Netflix documentary about her life, which premiered on the platform Jan. 31.

Pamela Anderson at Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" premiere on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.
Pamela Anderson at Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" premiere on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

Pamela Anderson wowed the masses with her look at the premiere of her Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story,” with a dress that nodded to her iconic “Baywatch” swimsuit. For her big night on Monday in Los Angeles, Anderson slipped into a textured, scarlet-red dress by Naeem Khan.

Pamela Anderson at Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" premiere on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

Pamela Anderson at Netflix’s “Pamela, a love story” premiere on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

Getty Images for Netflix

The dainty gown had a slip-like silhouette, and cinched at the waist with thin, spaghetti-straps. Adorned with a scoop neckline, the dress came in right at Anderson’s feet.

Called the Seed Bead Tank Gown, the dress is from the designer’s resort 2023 collection and is comprised out of embroidery on soft net.

To coordinate with her red ensemble, she stayed in theme, wearing the Christian Louboutin Red Satin Sandal.

Pamela Anderson at Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" premiere on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

Pamela Anderson at Netflix’s “Pamela, A Love Story” premiere on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

Getty Images

She worked with stylist and consultant Rebecca Ramsey for her red carpet look.

For accessories, Anderson embraced shimmer, wearing silver accents, including a dangly pair of Cicada Jewelry diamond earrings and a dazzling Delfina Delettrez ring. Her makeup consisted of a glossy pink lip, sharp black eyeliner and smokey eye shadow.

Channeling her iconic ’90s look, Anderson went nostalgic for her hairstyle, pinning her signature blonde tresses into an updo, with tendrils of her hair left out in the front to form long bangs.

Her two children, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, whom she shares with Tommy Lee, accompanied her to the event.

Brandon went a classic route, wearing a navy blue suit, and Dylan added a playful twist to his outfit, wearing a shimmering black suit with matching sunglasses.

The documentary will showcase Anderson in a new, all-encompassing light, including her small-town upbringing, her acting career and her role of being a mother.

Pamela Anderson at Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" premiere on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

Pamela Anderson at Netflix’s “Pamela, A Love Story” premiere on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

Getty Images

This is the actress’ latest standout style moment. Her last fashion appearance was last December at the Jacquemus’ runway show in Le Bourget, France, where she wore an oversize straw hat with raffia trim and embellishments. The rest of her Jacquemus‘ outfit was in a matching, neutral theme and acted as a prelude to the brand’s spring 2023 runway show.

“Pamela, A Love Story” is available to watch now on Netflix.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

