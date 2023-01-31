Pamela Anderson Gives ‘Baywatch’ Nod in Red Naeem Khan Dress to ‘Pamela, A Love Story’ Premiere

Pamela Anderson wowed the masses with her look at the premiere of her Netflix documentary “Pamela, a Love Story,” with a dress that nodded to her iconic “Baywatch” swimsuit. For her big night on Monday in Los Angeles, Anderson slipped into a textured, scarlet-red dress by Naeem Khan.

Pamela Anderson at Netflix’s “Pamela, a love story” premiere on Jan. 30 in Hollywood. Getty Images for Netflix

The dainty gown had a slip-like silhouette, and cinched at the waist with thin, spaghetti-straps. Adorned with a scoop neckline, the dress came in right at Anderson’s feet.

Called the Seed Bead Tank Gown, the dress is from the designer’s resort 2023 collection and is comprised out of embroidery on soft net.

To coordinate with her red ensemble, she stayed in theme, wearing the Christian Louboutin Red Satin Sandal.

Pamela Anderson at Netflix’s “Pamela, A Love Story” premiere on Jan. 30 in Hollywood. Getty Images

She worked with stylist and consultant Rebecca Ramsey for her red carpet look.

For accessories, Anderson embraced shimmer, wearing silver accents, including a dangly pair of Cicada Jewelry diamond earrings and a dazzling Delfina Delettrez ring. Her makeup consisted of a glossy pink lip, sharp black eyeliner and smokey eye shadow.

Channeling her iconic ’90s look, Anderson went nostalgic for her hairstyle, pinning her signature blonde tresses into an updo, with tendrils of her hair left out in the front to form long bangs.

Her two children, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, whom she shares with Tommy Lee, accompanied her to the event.

Brandon went a classic route, wearing a navy blue suit, and Dylan added a playful twist to his outfit, wearing a shimmering black suit with matching sunglasses.

The documentary will showcase Anderson in a new, all-encompassing light, including her small-town upbringing, her acting career and her role of being a mother.

Pamela Anderson at Netflix’s “Pamela, A Love Story” premiere on Jan. 30 in Hollywood. Getty Images

This is the actress’ latest standout style moment. Her last fashion appearance was last December at the Jacquemus’ runway show in Le Bourget, France, where she wore an oversize straw hat with raffia trim and embellishments. The rest of her Jacquemus‘ outfit was in a matching, neutral theme and acted as a prelude to the brand’s spring 2023 runway show.

“Pamela, A Love Story” is available to watch now on Netflix.