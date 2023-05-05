×
Today's Digital Daily

Pamela Anderson Models Red Swimwear With ‘Baywatch’ Inspiration in New Frankies Bikinis Collection

In the promotional shots, the actress models the pieces in a beach-themed landscape for the collection, which launched Thursday.

Pamela Anderson is taking things back to the beach.

Available Thursday, the actress has collaborated with Frankies Bikinis for her first swim line collection, which offers micro bikinis, one-pieces and accessories that “reflect Pamela’s love of nature, animals and all things romance.”

“The story behind this collaboration began years ago in a small Malibu beach community where Pamela watched founder Francesca Aiello grow up alongside her two beloved sons,” the brand said in a statement, referring to Anderson’s sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

In the promotional shots for the collection, Anderson can be seen embracing the beach landscape posing near the ocean, a glowing sunset, tropical palm trees and inside a seashell.

The collection ranges from $80 to $195. The Gaia bralette bikini top ($100) has a fixed tie detail on the bust, scoop neck and soft washed cotton swim fabric. For a touch of spring, the Zeus bikini top ($80) and bottom ($85) is a micro bikini set in a floral pattern the brand calls Paradise Cove.

One of the standout pieces from the collection is the Pamela Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit ($185), which includes a high-leg cheeky cut, scoop neck and plunging back in the color Anderson Red. The swimsuit is a nostalgic reflection of the signature statement red number Anderson wore while starring as C.J. Parker in “Baywatch.”

