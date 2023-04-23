Pamela Anderson Embraces Minimalist Dressing at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala for Vanguard Award

Pamela Anderson attended the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The actress and model received the Vanguard Award, which recognized her work in LGBTQ+ activism.

Anderson wore a simple black textured halter dress with satin pumps. She added on a gold cocktail ring and a beige embellished clutch.

Pamela Anderson attends The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The actress wore her blonde tresses in beachy waves. Her makeup consisted of a smokey eye and nude pink lip.

On the purple carpet, Anderson posed with drag queen and fellow gala attendee Trixie Mattel. The evening’s guest list also included Adam Lambert, Sarah Hyland and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni like Gigi Goode, Peppermint and Symone.

Trixie Mattel and Pamela Anderson attend The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Anderson gave a speech later in the evening, recognizing the LGBTQ+ community’s support throughout the years. “I am rooting for you,” she said. “Thank you for rooting for me.”

Pamela Anderson speaks onstage as the Los Angeles LGBT Center hosts The Center Gala on April 22 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Los Angeles LGB

During the gala, actress Keke Palmer also received the Vanguard Award, and the late actor Leslie Jordan was honored with a tribute. Jordan, who passed away in October 2022, was the gala’s longtime emcee.

Singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr, to whom Lambert presented the Rising Star Award, also performed at the gala. Reality star Ts Madison took over hosting duties for the evening.

The event raised $1.2 million, with funds going to support the center’s health, cultural and social services. The Los Angeles LGBT Center was founded in 1969 and has over 800 employees.

Anderson has kept busy lately. Earlier this year marked the release of her memoir “Love, Pamela” as well as her Netflix documentary “Pamela, a love story,” which includes personal video diaries from the star.

The book, which also features original poetry by Anderson, became a New York Times bestseller. “Dreams do come true,” Anderson said of the milestone.