Pamela Anderson Sees Stars in Sheer Catsuit and Oversize Blazer at Mugler x H&M’s Launch Party

Pamela Anderson attended Mugler x H&M’s launch party on Wednesday in New York, adding her spin to the sheer trend.

Pamela Anderson at Mugler x H&M’s launch party. Getty Images

Anderson wore a black lace catsuit with shimmering embellishments and a star print throughout. On top, she donned an oversize black blazer with sharp lapels. The actress completed her outfit with a pair of shiny pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels.

Anderson has made a full return to the entertainment scene, moving more into fashion. Exclusively reported by WWD on Tuesday, she signed with The Society Management, a talent management company that is set to handle her fashion ventures.

Anderson is having a fashion moment. To the Tommy x Shawn: The Classics Reborn VIP Dinner in March, she arrived wearing a tan trenchcoat with a matching miniskirt and a blue button-up blouse. That same month, the star opened up Boss’ spring 2023 runway show in another officewear-inspired ensemble, layering tan blouses under a monochromatic power suit.

H&M celebrated its upcoming designer collaboration with Mugler with a fashion show in New York Wednesday night. The Park Avenue Armory occasion featured Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and Eva Herzigova wearing Casey Cadwallader’s new designs on the runway, complete with performances by Shygirl, Amaare and Eartheater. Guests included Lourdes Leon, Charli XCX and Chloë Sevigny.