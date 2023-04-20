×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: April 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

No Expense Spared: LVMH Unveils Tiffany’s Renovated 5th Avenue Flagship

Business

LVMH to Name New Head of Fashion Group Division

Business

Louis Vuitton Unveils First Campaign With Zendaya

Pamela Anderson Sees Stars in Sheer Catsuit and Oversize Blazer at Mugler x H&M’s Launch Party

The star joined Charli XCX and Lourdes Leon at the event, celebrating the new collection.

Pamela Anderson at the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson at Mugler x H&M's launch party. Getty Images

Pamela Anderson attended Mugler x H&M’s launch party on Wednesday in New York, adding her spin to the sheer trend.

Pamela Anderson at the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson at Mugler x H&M’s launch party. Getty Images

Anderson wore a black lace catsuit with shimmering embellishments and a star print throughout. On top, she donned an oversize black blazer with sharp lapels. The actress completed her outfit with a pair of shiny pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels.

Pamela Anderson at the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson at Mugler x H&M’s launch party. Getty Images

Anderson has made a full return to the entertainment scene, moving more into fashion. Exclusively reported by WWD on Tuesday, she signed with The Society Management, a talent management company that is set to handle her fashion ventures.

Related Galleries

Pamela Anderson at the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson at Mugler x H&M’s launch party. Getty Images

Anderson is having a fashion moment. To the Tommy x Shawn: The Classics Reborn VIP Dinner in March, she arrived wearing a tan trenchcoat with a matching miniskirt and a blue button-up blouse. That same month, the star opened up Boss’ spring 2023 runway show in another officewear-inspired ensemble, layering tan blouses under a monochromatic power suit.

H&M celebrated its upcoming designer collaboration with Mugler with a fashion show in New York Wednesday night. The Park Avenue Armory occasion featured Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and Eva Herzigova wearing Casey Cadwallader’s new designs on the runway, complete with performances by Shygirl, Amaare and Eartheater. Guests included Lourdes Leon, Charli XCX and Chloë Sevigny.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad