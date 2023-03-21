Pamela Anderson Embraces Preppy Style With Miniskirt and Matching Trenchcoat for Tommy x Shawn: The Classics Reborn VIP Dinner

Pamela Anderson embraced a London-inspired aesthetic for the Tommy x Shawn: The Classics Reborn Global Activation VIP dinner on Monday in London.

For the event, which celebrated Shawn Mendes’ new clothing collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, Anderson wore a blue button-up, a tan jacket and a beige miniskirt.

Jourdan Dunn, Soo Joo Park and Georgia May Jagger were among the other stars who attended the dinner. According to the Tommy Hilfiger official website, the Tommy x Shawn clothing collection recreated the brand’s prep classics, including new “icons made more sustainably,” with recycled textile fibers, regenerated nylon and recycled cotton.

Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger attend the Tommy x Shawn: The Classics Reborn Global Activation VIP dinner at The House of KOKO on March 20 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tom

With 2023 just beginning, Anderson has already experienced a whirlwind of success. She is fresh off the Boss runway, where she opened the brand’s spring 2023 Miami show on March 15 in a tan minimalist suit layered with monochromatic additions. She also had a standout fashion moment at the Versace fall 2023 runway show, where she arrived in a dramatic fringe coat with a matching miniskirt.

“Pamela Anderson: A Love Story,” the actress’ documentary, was released on Netflix Jan. 31. The project details the star’s rise to fame and romances, including her previous relationship with Tommy Lee. To the documentary’s premiere, Anderson went red in a slip-like Naeem Khan dress and styled her blonde tresses in her signature ’90s updo. The actress also released her latest memoir, titled “Love, Pamela” on Jan. 31.

Anderson also had a memorable statement at Jacquemus‘ Le Raphia runway show in December, where she wore an oversize straw hat with raffia trim and a sleeveless turtleneck slit dress with raffia details.