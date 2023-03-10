Pamela Anderson Makes a Statement in Shimmering Fringe Coat at Versace’s Fall 2023 Runway Show

Pamela Anderson attended Versace’s fall 2023 runway show in West Hollywood on Thursday in a fitted black-cropped sweater paired with a shimmering fringe-trimmed skirt and a statement fringe-trimmed coat from the brand.

She coordinated the look with black pointy-toe pumps and classic black sunglasses.

Pamela Anderson at the Versace fall 2023 fashion show on March 9 in West Hollywood. Michael Buckner for Variety

WWD characterized Versace’s fall 2023 runway show as “a Hollywood moment at magic hour in L.A., with a strong collection pushing power tailoring, pure shapes and a lot of black — for men and women.” The collection drew inspiration from Versace’s archives, specifically the spring 1995 collection shot by Richard Avedon and Steven Meisel.

In January, Anderson debuted a documentary, “Pamela, a Love Story,” on Netflix. The documentary discussed the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career, from her start as a small-town Canadian girl to her rise to stardom with her role on “Baywatch” and posing for Playboy. The film also discusses the controversial sex tape between her and ex-husband Tommy Lee that inspired Hulu’s miniseries “Pam & Tommy.”

Versace’s creative director, Donatella Versace, has been making the rounds in Los Angeles. In addition to the brand’s successful runway show, Versace partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America on an LGBTQ-focused educational initiative. The program launched with a masterclass featuring Donatella Versace at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Versace’s fall 2023 runway included a star-studded front row featuring Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Elton John and Tan France. The brand’s Los Angeles show, featuring men’s and women’s collections, was originally scheduled for Friday, however it was changed to an earlier date due to unfavorable weather conditions expected in Los Angeles.