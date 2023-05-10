×
Paris Hilton Brings Barbiecore Trend to Preppy Territory at Chanel’s Resort 2024 Show

The event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Paris Hilton at the Chanel resort 2024 show on May 9 in Los Angeles.
Paris Hilton at the Chanel resort 2024 show on May 9 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

Paris Hilton attended Chanel’s resort 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Other celebrity guests included Elle Fanning, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sofia Coppola.

Hilton sported an open-knit dress and matching cardigan by the French label. She paired her Barbiecore-inspired pink ensemble with a matching tweed bag, cream patent leather heels and layered pearl necklaces, all by Chanel.

Paris Hilton at the Chanel Cruise 2024 Collection fashion show held at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Paris Hilton at the Chanel Cruise 2024 show on May 9 in Los Angeles. Anna Webber for Variety

The heiress wore her blond tresses in a half-updo tied with a pink bow. Hilton’s makeup included white eye shadow and pink glossy lips, as well as a touch of matching blush.

Following the fashion show, Hilton brought her DJ skills to the after party. On her Instagram story, she shared videos of the event and danced with actress and Chanel muse Marion Cotillard.

This has already been a busy year for Hilton. In January, she welcomed her first child, a son, via surrogate with her husband Carter Reum. Hilton and Reum have been married since 2021.

In March, Hilton released her third book. “Paris: The Memoir” became a New York Times bestseller.

This summer, Hilton will stage “Paris Hilton: Live in Concert” at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. It marks Hilton’s first full concert performance as a vocalist, meaning she’ll likely perform hit tracks like “Stars Are Blind” and “Nothing in This World.”

Chanel’s show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.

