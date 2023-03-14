Paris Hilton Talks New Memoir and Mismatched Shoe Episode in Crystal-embellished Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Paris Hilton made a dazzling appearance on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” opting to wear an embellished midi dress.

Paris Hilton during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the March 13 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The influencer and socialite wore a blue Jenny Packham dress with crystal-embellished side stripes that adorned her long sleeves and the sides of her torso. The dress was from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection, which WWD reported “conjured the bold attitude of the maverick decorator Elsie de Wolfe” with “bright dresses and strong shoulders with a glamorous, old Hollywood feel.”

Paris Hilton during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the March 13 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” COURTESY OF NBC

While on the night show, Hilton talked to Fallon about her love of prank phone calls, her memoir, “Paris: The Memoir,” and her interesting style choice the last time she was on the show. The socialite last appeared on the night show in January 2022, when she paired a neon green body-con dress with two different pumps by mistake.

“I don’t know how I didn’t notice that because one is all-crystalized and one is nude,” Hilton told Fallon, adding that some didn’t even know it was an honest mistake. “People were like ‘who is the designer?’ ‘That’s so cool.'”

Paris Hilton during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the March 13 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” COURTESY OF NBC

Hilton wears a size 11 in shoes, a detail she shared in her debut memoir, “Paris: The Memoir,” which was released on Tuesday. In the book, she opens up about all the moments in her life, including motherhood, as she just welcomed her first child with her husband Carter Reum in 2023.

“Writing this book has been one of the most terrifying yet rewarding things I’ve ever done. I can’t wait for you to get to know the real me,” the star captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday regarding the newly released title.

Hilton has lots of things in the works in 2023. The media personality sat in the front row at the Versace show in March, where she joined Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Dua Lipa, Cher and other stars to view the brand’s latest fall ready-to-wear collection. For the occasion, she shimmered in a white glitter minidress.