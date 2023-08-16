×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fox News’ Bret Baier on Trump and the Upcoming GOP Debate

Business

Extreme Weather Poses a Threat to Retail’s Success

Business

Target Hit By Discretionary Pullback, Pride Controversy

Paris Hilton Channels Y2K Nostalgia in Crystal-embellished Pink Catsuit for Slivingland Launch With Roblox

The DJ and entrepreneur's Slivingland immersive experience has launched on Roblox.

Paris Hilton, Roblox, Slivingland
Electrify, Paris Hilton's new fragrance.
Paris Hilton's fragrances.
Paris Hilton in her home in New York City.
Paris Hilton's fragrances.
View ALL 5 Photos

Paris Hilton has brought her vision of paradise to Roblox. The socialite, reality TV star, DJ and entrepreneur has debuted an immersive realm on the virtual platform.

Hilton’s area of Roblox is called Slivingland, named after a term she coined “Sliving” — a combination of “slaying” and “living your best life.”

Paris Hilton, Roblox, Slivingland
Paris Hilton 11:11 Media/Roblox/MEGA

Hilton will officially open Slivingland on Aug. 25 with a unique virtual concert featuring one of her DJ sets, bridging the gap between reality and the metaverse.

In recently released images promoting her new metaverse experience, Hilton is seen wearing a Barbiecore-pink outfit as she invites people to join her in Slivingland. She donned a pink crystal logomania catsuit with the word Sliving emblazoned all over. She accessorized the hot pink catsuit with a crystal statement choker.

Paris Hilton, Roblox, Slivingland
Paris Hilton 11:11 Media/Roblox/MEGA

Hilton also channels Y2K nostalgia posing with a flip phone and holding a CD. The phone is reminiscent of the pink Motorola Razr that Hilton helped popularize during the Y2K era. The phone was considered a status symbol of its time.

Paris Hilton, Roblox, Slivingland
Paris Hilton 11:11 Media/Roblox/MEGA

Slivingland is an immersive fan hub launched by 11:11 Media, the new generation media company cofounded by Hilton and Bruce Gersh. It is a 24/7 experience where fans of Hilton can engage with her content, including new music, podcasts, TV shows, films and partner projects.

Related Articles

In honor of the launch of Slivingland, Hilton is also dropping ten limited-edition digital fashion items from now until the end of September. The pieces are Y2K inspired and include pink headphones, choker necklaces and a digital version of Hilton’s pink logomania Sliving suit.

Sawhorse Interactive collaborated with Hilton to create Slivingland. The metaverse development company has also worked with other major names in entertainment and fashion, including Elton John, Karlie Kloss, Alo Yoga and Tommy Hilfiger.

Outside of the metaverse, Hilton’s fragrance business is going well. In November, the brand added its 29th scent.

Paris Hilton Channels Y2K Nostalgia for Slivingland Launch With Roblox

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad