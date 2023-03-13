Paris Jackson Brings Punk Rock Glamour in Giambattista Valli Dress to Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party 2023

Paris Jackson arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after party, wearing a punk rock-inspired ensemble with a high-fashion twist.

In honor of this year’s event, the model and daughter of music legend Michael Jackson wore a sparkling black high-low dress with a statement ruffle neckline and a drop waist from Giambattista Valli couture. She coordinated the dress with black peep-toe ankle strap heels from Christian Louboutin.

Paris Jackson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on March 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

To create her look, the model worked with stylist Mikiel Benyamin. Benyamin is also the stylist to Roz, Carmella Rose and Gabi Demartino.

In September, Jackson attended Giambattista Valli’s show as a front-row guest. Jackson attended the show ahead of rehearsals for her U.S. tour, which will see her play in theaters and auditoriums across the country this year. At the runway show, Jackson said she was changing her sound and taking a different approach to her music for the tour.

“It’s been nerve-wracking and really exciting. I feel like it’s pushing me to grow in a bunch of different ways, because it’s a different sound and a different energy and a completely different lineup,” she said to WWD. “It’s getting me out of my comfort zone.”

Paris Jackson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on March 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

In 2020, Jackson signed a deal with Republic Records. Her first album was released in November 2020. As a model, Jackson is signed with IMG Models.

The annual Oscar after party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event featured a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Olivia Wilde, Julia Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Paulson.