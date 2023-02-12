×
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Suits Up in Plaid Prints and Edgy Oakley Sunglasses for Super Bowl 2023 Arrival

The athlete is gearing up to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the coveted Sunday game.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
ATLANTA, GA - 1994: Country singers, Wynonna Judd (left) and her mother Naomi Judd, perform during the half-time show at the 1994 Atlanta, Georgia, Superbowl XXVII football game at the Georgia Dome. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
29 JAN 1995: TONY BENNETT PERFORMS AT HALF TIME OF THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VERSUS THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS IN SUPER BOWL XXIX AT JOE ROBBIE STADIUM IN MIAMI, FLORIDA. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
28 Jan 1996: Diana Ross performs at the halftime show during Super Bowl XXX between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the game 27 - 17. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport
Patrick Mahomes made a sharp arrival to Super Bowl 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. For the big game, the MVP player arrived in a suit.

Mahomes’ plaid suit consisted of a blazer, a waistcoat and matching trousers. The jacket had sharp lapels and the waistcoat was adorned with black buttons. Underneath his ensemble, he wore a white button-up top and a classic navy tie with light blue spots.

To coordinate, he wore a pair of black loafers with a red outsole and toted a sleek quilted backpack. When it came to accessories, he brought all the style in a pair of reflective silver sunglasses by Oakley.

Mahomes never misses a moment to showcase his style. In 2019, he signed a deal with Oakley, becoming the first NFL player to sign an endorsement deal with the brand. He served as the face of the Prizm optics line and the “See it in Prizm” campaign.

In 2019, Oakley announced it will be the sunglass partner of the National Football League for the next four years. In 2021, he collaborated with the brand on his own line of eyewear, titled Patrick Mahomes II Signature Series. That same year, Mahomes collaborated with Adidas on his own footwear and apparel collection.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.

