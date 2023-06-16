Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Update Their Couple Style With Sparkles and Plaid for Chiefs’ Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, attended the 2023 Super Bowl LVII ring ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, taking their couple style up a notch for the red carpet.

Patrick wore a gray and red plaid suit with a white shirt underneath and a red tie. He coordinated the suit with bright red shoes, a crimson pocket square and a gray and red lapel flower pin.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany walking the red carpet at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony. Getty Images

Brittany opted for a black sequin dress with a draping neckline and a thigh-high slit. She coordinated the dress with black pointy-toe heels and accessorized with a silver clutch bag. For makeup, she added a smokey dark eye shadow.

The Chiefs’ 2023 Super Bowl ring presented to the players during the ceremony was very elaborate. Details of the ring include 609 round diamonds, 16 baguette diamonds, four marquise diamonds and 35 custom gem-cut rubies totaling 16.10 carats. Jostens manufactured the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring this year. The initials KC are emblazoned on the rings in rubies.

Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony. Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious at this year’s Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. The final score of the game was 38 – 35.

Patrick Mahomes has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since he was selected 10th overall by them in the 2017 NFL Draft. During the first season of his NFL career, he was the backup to former NFL quarterback Alex Smith. After the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins, Patrick became the starter.

Under his time as quarterback, Patrick led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years in 2019 where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers. He was awarded the Super Bowl MVP after his victory over the 49ers.