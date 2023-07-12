×
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Dons Versace Cutout Dress With Medusa Pocket Bra Cups for ESPY Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Brittany Mahomes attended the ESPYs accompany her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles, taking an elevated approach to minimalist style.

In honor of this year’s ESPY Awards, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore a black dress with cutouts on the bodice and pocket-style flaps with Medusa buttons for bra cups from Versace. She coordinated the dress with peep-toe cage heels. She accessorized with a lock necklace, mixing metals with silver and gold rings and necklaces. Brittany Mahomes’ dress was from Versace’s 2023 cruise collection.

Brittany Mahomes at the 2023 ESPYS on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Patrick Mahomes joined his wife, wearing a peach double-breasted suit with no shirt underneath, topping off the look with black loafers. He accessorized his ensemble with several silver chains and white frame Oakley sunglasses.

Double-breasted suits are becoming a key part of Patrick Mahomes’ style DNA. On Tuesday, at the premiere of his new Netflix docuseries “Quarterback,” he opted for a mint green double-breasted suit also pairing it with black loafers.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at the 2023 ESPYS on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Patrick Mahomes became the first NFL player to sign an endorsement deal with Oakley in 2019. In 2019, Oakley also became the sunglass partner of the National Football League for four years. In 2021, Patrick Mahomes collaborated with the brand on his own line of eyewear, titled Patrick Mahomes II Signature Series.

At this year’s ESPY Awards, Mahomes is up for the Male Athlete Award.

The ESPY Awards, founded in 1993, celebrate the best athletic talent in the United States and around the world. Honoring players across a variety of sports including baseball, basketball and hockey, pros gather at the annual awards show to salute the best performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Capital One. Baseball player Liam Hendriks, the United States women’s soccer team and the Buffalo Bills training staff will receive honorary awards.

