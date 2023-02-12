Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Embraces Pajama Inspiration With Chiefs-red Crop Top and Flared Pants for Super Bowl 2023

Brittany Mahomes embraced a two-piece red set to the 2023 Super Bowl game in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. The entrepreneur attended to support her husband, star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Paying tribute to the Chiefs’ vibrant red team color, her ensemble featured a cropped pajama-like top with drawstring detailing around her torso and a series of buttons along the center hem and around the sleeves.

Brittany Mahomes meets Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Her set had chartreuse-like material with matching loose high-waisted pants. She accessorized with a bag by Hammitt.

For shoes, she wore a pair of nude pointed-toe heels. In an Instagram video, Brittany shared that she planned to change into white Adidas sneakers for a post-game look. The brand is no surprise as her husband is an Adidas ambassador.

Her highlighted blond hair was styled into curls, worn in a half-up, half-down style. She opted for a matte pink lip, bright face-warming blush and peach eyeshadow.

Brittany and Patrick have two children, Bronze and Sterling, who are often dressed in festive looks for the football games.

The mom is known for her standout style on the sidelines. In January, she wore a white turtleneck, cream pants and a yellow coat. She coordinated the look with a red ruched crossbody bag. Outside of her style, Brittany is the co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League Kansas City Current team.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris

Stapleton performed the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.