Rihanna Wears Loewe for Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Ulla Johnson RTW Fall 2023

Street Style From New York Fashion Week: Fall 2023

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Embraces Pajama Inspiration With Chiefs-red Crop Top and Flared Pants for Super Bowl 2023

The former soccer player is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes II and his wife Brittany Matthews in 2019.
Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
ATLANTA, GA - 1994: Country singers, Wynonna Judd (left) and her mother Naomi Judd, perform during the half-time show at the 1994 Atlanta, Georgia, Superbowl XXVII football game at the Georgia Dome. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
29 JAN 1995: TONY BENNETT PERFORMS AT HALF TIME OF THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VERSUS THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS IN SUPER BOWL XXIX AT JOE ROBBIE STADIUM IN MIAMI, FLORIDA. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
28 Jan 1996: Diana Ross performs at the halftime show during Super Bowl XXX between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the game 27 - 17. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport
Brittany Mahomes embraced a two-piece red set to the 2023 Super Bowl game in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. The entrepreneur attended to support her husband, star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Paying tribute to the Chiefs’ vibrant red team color, her ensemble featured a cropped pajama-like top with drawstring detailing around her torso and a series of buttons along the center hem and around the sleeves.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes meet Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brittany Mahomes meets Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs on the field at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Her set had chartreuse-like material with matching loose high-waisted pants. She accessorized with a bag by Hammitt.

For shoes, she wore a pair of nude pointed-toe heels. In an Instagram video, Brittany shared that she planned to change into white Adidas sneakers for a post-game look. The brand is no surprise as her husband is an Adidas ambassador.

Her highlighted blond hair was styled into curls, worn in a half-up, half-down style. She opted for a matte pink lip, bright face-warming blush and peach eyeshadow.

Brittany and Patrick have two children, Bronze and Sterling, who are often dressed in festive looks for the football games.

The mom is known for her standout style on the sidelines. In January, she wore a white turtleneck, cream pants and a yellow coat. She coordinated the look with a red ruched crossbody bag. Outside of her style, Brittany is the co-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League Kansas City Current team.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris

Stapleton performed the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.

