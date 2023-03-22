Paula Abdul Brightens Fashion Trust Awards 2023 in Mint Off-the-shoulder Dress

Paula Abdul arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, taking a bright spring approach to dressing.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the singer wore a mint green gown with a crisscross tulle overlay bodice and a diamond pattern skirt with a small train. She accessorized with a metallic silver clutch bag.

Paula Abdul attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 on March 21 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for WWD

Attending the Fashion Trust Awards, which honors young and emerging talent, is fitting for Abdul, who has long supported new artistic talent. For eight seasons, she served as a judge on the long-running music competition series “American Idol.” Abdul was part of the original three-judge panel, along with Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, who helped catapult the careers of stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia and Carrie Underwood.

In January, Abdul joined a slate of prominent guests, including Tan France, Jonathan Simkhai and Elizabeth Stewart, to toast the launch of the Fashion Trust U.S. prize to bring more fashion clout to Los Angeles.

Paula Abdul attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 on March 21 in Los Angeles. Getty Images,,

Fashion Trust U.S. is the brainchild of Tania Fares. Fares assembled a board of advisers for Fashion Trust U.S., which includes France, Kate Hudson, Miranda Kerr, Karla Welch, Law Roach, Laura Brown, Samira Nasr and Arianne Phillips.

Fares, who lives between Lebanon, London and Los Angeles, is also the force behind the creation of the U.K.’s BFC Fashion Trust in 2011 and Fashion Trust Arabia in 2018. In an interview with WWD, she said she’s hoping to continue adding more categories if she can raise financial support, including prizes for accessories, shoes and bags.

The inaugural Fashion Trust Awards honors design talent in categories ranging from ready-to-wear to sustainability. Comedian Phoebe Robinson hosted this year’s event. The ceremony honored Aisling Camps, Soull and Dynasty Ogun, Papa Oppong, Jacques Agbobly, Puppets and Puppets and Elena Velez. Google, St. John, Farfetch and Code8 Beauty were among the sponsors.