Pedro Pascal Sports a Waffle-knit Cardigan for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three Photocall

The actor is also currently starring in the hit HBO series "The Last of Us."

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Pedro Pascal attends the photocall for Disney's "The Mandalorian" Season Three at Picadilly Circus on February 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Pedro Pascal attends the photocall for Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" Season Three on Feb. 22 in London. Getty Images

Pedro Pascal arrived at the photocall for Season Three of “The Mandalorian” in London on Feb. 21 wearing a contrasting color ensemble.

In honor of the Season Three premiere of his hit Disney+ Series, the actor wore a waffle-stitched cognac brown cropped cardigan and contrasting wide-leg cherry red trousers from Acne Studios. He unbuttoned several buttons of the cardigan to reveal a gray tank top from Hanes underneath. He completed his look with polished leather Chelsea boots from Adieu Shoes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Pedro Pascal attends the photocall for Disney's "The Mandalorian" Season 3 at Picadilly Circus on February 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Pedro Pascal attends the photocall for Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” Season Three on Feb. 22 in London, England. Getty Images

To create his look for “The Mandalorian” photocall, the actor worked with stylist Julie Ragolia. Ragolia styled the Zegna show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week last month.

Pascal, known for his versatility as an actor, showed off his comedic chops earlier this month as a guest host for “Saturday Night Live,” marking the actor’s first time hosting the program. Pascal parodied everything from “Mario Kart” to a Super Bowl chicken wing commercial.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Pedro Pascal attends the photocall for Disney's "The Mandalorian" Season 3 at Picadilly Circus on February 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Pedro Pascal attends the photocall for Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” Season Three on Feb. 22 in London. Getty Images

Pascal is also starring in “The Last of Us” on HBO. The television series is based on the hit video game of the same name. The series is a post-apocalyptic drama set in 2023, 20 years into a global pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection. The series premiere was watched by 4.7 million viewers on its first day alone. HBO has already renewed the series for a second season.

Pascal returns to Season Three of “The Mandalorian” as the show’s title character. The show is part of the “Star Wars” franchise and is set after the 1983 film “Return of the Jedi.” The eight-episode season will premiere on Disney+ March 1.

In addition to Pascal, Season Three of “The Mandalorian” also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers and Katee Sackhoff.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

