Penélope Cruz Brings Classic Glamour in Pink High-slit Dress With Feathered Cape to NMACC Gala in Mumbai

Penelope Cruz attends the NMACC Gala in Mumbai, India. 01 Apr 2023 Pictured: Penelope Cruz. Photo credit: Varinder Chawla / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA964267_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Penélope Cruz attends the NMACC Gala in Mumbai, India on April 1. Varinder Chawla / MEGA

Penélope Cruz arrived at the NMACC Gala in Mumbai on Saturday, taking a statement-making approach to evening dressing.

In honor of the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the actress wore a classic pink gown with a thigh-high slit on the side, with a feather-trimmed neckline cascading into a long cape from Tamara Ralph. She coordinated the look with silver metallic ankle-strap heeled sandals.

Penelope Cruz attends the NMACC Gala in Mumbai, India. 01 Apr 2023 Pictured: Penelope Cruz. Photo credit: Varinder Chawla / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA964267_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Penélope Cruz attends the NMACC Gala in Mumbai. Varinder Chawla / MEGA

Fashion designer Tamara Ralph launched her new eponymous label in 2022. Previously, the designer was half of the duo behind the brand Ralph & Russo.

After launching the brand, in 2021, Ralph faced a multimillion-pound lawsuit against her, accusing her of siphoning money from Ralph & Russo, financial mismanagement and breaching contractual obligations by attempting to set up a competing business.

Ralph has continued with her business, and within a year her designs have already been worn by celebrities, including Halle Berry, Lily James and Kate Hudson.

Penelope Cruz attends the NMACC Gala in Mumbai, India. 01 Apr 2023 Pictured: Penelope Cruz. Photo credit: Varinder Chawla / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA964267_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Penélope Cruz attends the NMACC Gala in Mumbai. Varinder Chawla / MEGA

In addition to her appearance at the NMACC gala, Cruz is also in post-production for her new film “Ferrari.” The movie tells the story of Italian sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari, played by Oscar-nominee Adam Driver. Cruz will play his wife, Laura Ferrari. The film also stars Shailene Woodley, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind venue for India. The center is focused on India’s cultural heritage and aims to make art accessible to all. The three-day opening event from Friday to Sunday was marked by expertly curated shows and exhibits in performance, costume and visual arts. The opening weekend was attended by Indian and international actors, supermodels, business leaders and designers, including Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Rahul Mishra, Christian Louboutin, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

