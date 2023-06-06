Pete Davidson Goes Electric Blue in Velour Tracksuit With Autobot Print to ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Premiere

Pete Davidson chose a comfortable outfit for the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere in New York City on Monday.

The star opted for a look that pointed to his new role in the movie, wearing a Polite Worldwide blue velour tracksuit with a New York Knicks cap. The tracksuit had a personalized touch, with a graffiti-like detail of Autobot sprayed on the front.

Pete Davidson at the premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” on June 5 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Davidson appears in the film as Autobot Mirage alongside “Swarm” star Dominique Fishback and “In the Heights” lead Anthony Ramos. The action movie will be released in theaters on Friday.

Davidson also stars in the Peacock series “Bupkis,” which is a fictionalized version of his own life. The show saw a May release on the streaming platform and is produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Micheals.

Davidson’s previous roles include being a cast member on “SNL” for eight seasons, until his departure in 2022.

“When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t, but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer, I was just a stand-up,” part of his “SNL” farewell caption read on Instagram in 2022, later adding, “I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at ‘SNL’ my life. I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me, even when that wasn’t the popular opinion.”

When it comes to his style, Davidson often marries casual and streetwear pieces together. The “Staten Island” star has appeared in campaigns for Rowing Blazers, Moose Knuckles, H&M and Manscaped.