×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Virality of Gut Health

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the First Good American Store With Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede

Accessories

Tom Daley, Miguel Fete Christian Louboutin’s Astroloubi Launch in Paris

Pharrell Accessorizes With $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag While Sitting Front Row With Wife Helen Lasichanh at Loewe Men’s Spring 2024 Show

The new creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton was accompanied by his wife, Helen Lasichanh and the couple's son, Rocket.

Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Williams and Pharrell Williams attend the Loewe menswear spring 2024 show on June 24 in Paris.
Louis Vuitton Men's Spring 2024
Louis Vuitton Men's Spring 2024
Louis Vuitton Men's Spring 2024
Louis Vuitton Men's Spring 2024
View ALL 74 Photos

Pharrell Williams has sported his fair share of show-stopping accessories, but he may have just topped them all with his $1 million Louis Vuitton Speedy. Williams, became the French label’s creative director of menswear in 2023, debuted his first collection with Louis Vuitton last week in Paris.

Williams has extended his stay in fashion’s capital, attending Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear presentation alongside his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their son, Rocket. The show’s star-studded guest list also included Emily Ratajkowski, Troye Sivan and Nicholas Braun of “Succession.”

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Pharrell Williams attends the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Pharrell Williams attends the Loewe menswear spring 2024 show on June 24 in Paris. Getty Images

Williams’ costly Speedy, appropriately nicknamed the “Millionaire,” is part of his spring 2024 Louis Vuitton collection. The small duffle is crafted from yellow crocodile skin and emblazoned with the brand’s signature monogram pattern. It also features a diamond-covered chain strap.

The Millionaire has already made a few appearances at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, with Williams displaying the bag at Junya Watanabe, Dior Homme, Kenzo, and now Loewe.

Williams’ new favorite accessory shares its name with a pair of oversized frames he co-designed for Louis Vuitton back in 2004. The Millionaire sunglasses debuted during Marc Jacobs’ tenure at the fashion house.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Williams and Pharrell Williams attend the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe)
Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Williams and Pharrell Williams attend the Loewe menswear spring 2024 show on June 24 in Paris. Getty Images for Loewe

These days, Williams seems to favor a smaller pair of specs. He had his yellow gold frames custom-made by Tiffany & Co., and much like the Millionaire bag, they come encrusted with 20 carats of diamonds. The circular sunnies feature a selection of baguette and round cut stones.

Related Galleries

Williams first created his own Tiffany & Co. eyewear back in 2022. Aside from diamonds, the almond-shaped glasses also included emeralds attached to each hinge.

“You know Tiffany and I are engaged,” He originally told WWD, calling the 2022 collab “the first of many things I’m going to do with Tiffany.”

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad