Pharrell Accessorizes With $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag While Sitting Front Row With Wife Helen Lasichanh at Loewe Men’s Spring 2024 Show

Pharrell Williams has sported his fair share of show-stopping accessories, but he may have just topped them all with his $1 million Louis Vuitton Speedy. Williams, became the French label’s creative director of menswear in 2023, debuted his first collection with Louis Vuitton last week in Paris.

Williams has extended his stay in fashion’s capital, attending Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear presentation alongside his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their son, Rocket. The show’s star-studded guest list also included Emily Ratajkowski, Troye Sivan and Nicholas Braun of “Succession.”

Pharrell Williams attends the Loewe menswear spring 2024 show on June 24 in Paris. Getty Images

Williams’ costly Speedy, appropriately nicknamed the “Millionaire,” is part of his spring 2024 Louis Vuitton collection. The small duffle is crafted from yellow crocodile skin and emblazoned with the brand’s signature monogram pattern. It also features a diamond-covered chain strap.

The Millionaire has already made a few appearances at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, with Williams displaying the bag at Junya Watanabe, Dior Homme, Kenzo, and now Loewe.

Williams’ new favorite accessory shares its name with a pair of oversized frames he co-designed for Louis Vuitton back in 2004. The Millionaire sunglasses debuted during Marc Jacobs’ tenure at the fashion house.

Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Williams and Pharrell Williams attend the Loewe menswear spring 2024 show on June 24 in Paris. Getty Images for Loewe

These days, Williams seems to favor a smaller pair of specs. He had his yellow gold frames custom-made by Tiffany & Co., and much like the Millionaire bag, they come encrusted with 20 carats of diamonds. The circular sunnies feature a selection of baguette and round cut stones.

Williams first created his own Tiffany & Co. eyewear back in 2022. Aside from diamonds, the almond-shaped glasses also included emeralds attached to each hinge.

“You know Tiffany and I are engaged,” He originally told WWD, calling the 2022 collab “the first of many things I’m going to do with Tiffany.”