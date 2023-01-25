Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Sparkles in Blue at Alexandre Vauthier’s Couture Show

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attended Alexandre Vauthier’s runway show for Paris Haute Couture Week on Tuesday, wearing a sparkling ensemble.

To join the rest of the front row in supporting designer Alexandre Vauthier’s latest couture show, the “Emily in Paris” actress wore a blue sequin turtleneck with glove silhouette sleeves and black wide-leg flared trousers. She accessorized the look with a black leather belt with a parallelogram-shaped buckle. Leroy-Beaulieu’s look was completely designed by Vauthier.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Alexandre Vauthier Couture spring 2023 on Jan. 24 in Paris. WireImage

For makeup, Leroy-Beaulieu went for a minimalist look with a matte lip, blush, eye-popping mascara and a hint of eye shadow. For hair, she had it parted mostly to one side and done in a wavy style.

Just last month, Leroy-Beaulieu was on the press circuit for season three of “Emily in Paris,” joining her costars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount and the rest of the cast in promoting the new season.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Alexandre Vauthier Couture spring 2023 on Jan. 24 in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

Leroy-Beaulieu plays the title character’s tough boss Sylvie in the series. During the New York premiere of season three, the actress walked the red carpet in a black dress ruched at the waist with a thigh-high slit and an asymmetrical cape by Alexandre Vauthier Couture.

Alexandre Vauthier’s spring 2023 couture show featured details, including sharp shoulders, gigantic faux furs and sequins. The designer told WWD his collection was inspired by post-pandemic dressing and how the world has changed, saying, “It’s a little bit more compartmentalized. But it’s in the darker moments you need to be the most hopeful. There are two possibilities — to stop and sleep or to challenge yourself, and I think the second option is better.”

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concludes Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.