×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Sparkles in Blue at Alexandre Vauthier’s Couture Show

The actress previously wore Alexandre Vauthier Couture to the New York premiere of "Emily in Paris."

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Alexandre Vauthier Couture spring 2023 on Jan. 24 in Paris. WireImage

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attended Alexandre Vauthier’s runway show for Paris Haute Couture Week on Tuesday, wearing a sparkling ensemble.

To join the rest of the front row in supporting designer Alexandre Vauthier’s latest couture show, the “Emily in Paris” actress wore a blue sequin turtleneck with glove silhouette sleeves and black wide-leg flared trousers. She accessorized the look with a black leather belt with a parallelogram-shaped buckle. Leroy-Beaulieu’s look was completely designed by Vauthier.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Alexandre Vauthier Couture spring 2023 on Jan. 24 in Paris. WireImage

For makeup, Leroy-Beaulieu went for a minimalist look with a matte lip, blush, eye-popping mascara and a hint of eye shadow. For hair, she had it parted mostly to one side and done in a wavy style.

Related Galleries

Just last month, Leroy-Beaulieu was on the press circuit for season three of “Emily in Paris,” joining her costars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount and the rest of the cast in promoting the new season.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attends the Alexandre Vauthier Couture spring 2023 on Jan. 24 in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

Leroy-Beaulieu plays the title character’s tough boss Sylvie in the series. During the New York premiere of season three, the actress walked the red carpet in a black dress ruched at the waist with a thigh-high slit and an asymmetrical cape by Alexandre Vauthier Couture.

Alexandre Vauthier’s spring 2023 couture show featured details, including sharp shoulders, gigantic faux furs and sequins. The designer told WWD his collection was inspired by post-pandemic dressing and how the world has changed, saying, “It’s a little bit more compartmentalized. But it’s in the darker moments you need to be the most hopeful. There are two possibilities — to stop and sleep or to challenge yourself, and I think the second option is better.”

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concludes Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Hot Summer Bags

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Attends Alexandre Vauthier's Couture Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad