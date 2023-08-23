Phoebe Tonkin Goes Minimalist to Celebrate New Anthropologie Campaign in New York City

Phoebe Tonkin arrived at Anthropologie’s party celebrating the brand’s new fall 2023 “Falling for Anthro” campaign featuring her on Tuesday in New York City. The actress took a minimalist approach to event dressing.

Tonkin wore a chocolate brown spaghetti slipdress with lace detail on the bust from Anthropologie. She paired the dress with scrappy black heels.

Phoebe Tonkin for Anthropologie’s fall 2023 collection.

Throughout the next season, various campaign assets will be released on social media, digital billboards in New York and California, taxi cabs in the U.K. and at Anthropologie’s global network of stores.

For its latest collection, Anthropologie took a lot of customer feedback in mind in the design process. According to Anu Narayanan, president of Anthropologie’s women’s, weddings and beauty, they discovered their customers want to pair trendier, more daring pieces, like the evolving sheer and shine fashions, with bestselling customer classics.

Throughout the campaign, customers see Tonkin don a variety of outfits. One look features her in a bronze slipdress with a plush lilac faux fur coat as she adjusts her earring in the middle of the street. Another look features her posing against a wall in a black sheer crystal-embellished dress and just in time for fall, Tonkin also dons a black-and-white vertical striped sweater dress.

“Working with Anthropologie on this campaign was a true delight,” said Tonkin in a statement. “I have been familiar with the brand for years but was completely blown away by their team. They have a passion to serve their customers with the best fashion and the most inspiring creative. The brand has such a clear identity and strong point-of-view, and it was truly thrilling to help them bring their fall campaign to life.”

Tonkin most recently starred on the podcast series “The Foxes of Hydesville.”