Thursday's Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Brings Sensual Suiting to Cannes in Plunging Jacket With Peekaboo Sheer Bra at ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Photocall

Waller-Bridge appeared with her costar (and Indiana Jones himself) Harrison Ford.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attending the photocall for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/PA Wire (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)
Sara Sampaio at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Gemma Chan at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Nadia Lee Cohen at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Araya Hargate at the "Monster" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Ahead of its Cannes Film Festival premiere Thursday night, Phoebe Waller-Bridge attended a photocall for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in the afternoon in Cannes, France. The upcoming adventure film marks the fifth and final installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise.

On the orange carpet, Waller-Bridge donned a plunging white pantsuit. The actress wore a wrap blazer over a mesh bralette, straight-leg pleated trousers and matching high-heeled sandals. She accessorized with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attending the photocall for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2023. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/PA Wire (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge PA Images via Getty Images

Waller-Bridge wore her dark hair in a side-parted bob. For makeup, she opted for red lipstick and pink blush.

The actress posed with her costar Harrison Ford, as well as the film’s director, James Mangold. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is out in theaters June 30. Waller-Bridge plays Jones’ goddaughter, Helena Shaw. Mangold previously helmed 1999’s “Girl, Interrupted,” as well as the 2019 sports film “Ford v Ferrari.”

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: (L-R) James Mangold, Harrison Ford, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attend "Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny" photocall at Carlton Pier on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
James Mangold, Harrison Ford, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge at Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images for Disney

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, The International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

