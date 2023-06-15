‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harrison Ford and More Suit Up for the Premiere

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the latest installment in the franchise, premiered in Hollywood on Wednesday. The screening was attended by Harrison Ford, who is reprising his role as Indiana Jones for the fifth time, along with costars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore.

Waller-Bridge wore a deconstructed tailored jacket, coordinating with her costars, who showcased suiting variations on the red carpet.

WWD takes a closer look at the guests and their style choices for the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiere.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiere. Getty Images for Disney

Waller-Bridge opted for a slashed tailored jacket, baring her midriff, and trousers in black wool by Alexander McQueen. She completed the look with matching pointed-toe pumps.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart at the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiere. Getty Images for Disney

Ford kept it classic in a black suit, wearing a white and gray pinstripe shirt. He completed the look with black lace-up shoes.

Shaunette Renée Wilson

Shaunette Renée Wilson at the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiere. Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Wilson took a sparkling approach to style for the movie’s red carpet premiere, wearing a sequined red gown paired with black crisscross strap sandals.

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan at the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiere. Getty Images for Disney

Ke Huy Quan, who got his big break as a child actor in the 1984 film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” returned to support his former costar Harrison Ford at the premiere. Quan wore a charcoal suit, coral sweater and black lace-up shoes.

Boyd Holbrook

Boyd Holbrook at the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiere. Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Holbrook decided to take a slightly more colorful approach to suiting than his costars. The actor wore a dark mustard suit, pairing it with a black shirt and black tie. He topped off the look with black lace-up formal shoes.

Karen Allen

Karen Allen at the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” premiere. Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Karen Allen brought patterns to the movie premiere. The actress wore a floral pattern statement dress pairing it with a giraffe print clutch black and black boots.