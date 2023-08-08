Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Photographer and Model Bryan Randall, Dead at 57

Bryan Randall died over the weekend after a private battle with ALS, according to a statement released by his family on Monday. He was 57 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” Randall’s family told People. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

Randall had been in a relationship with Sandra Bullock since 2015. The couple met after Randall was hired as a photographer for her son’s birthday party.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” Randall’s family continued. “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is categorized by progressive muscle weakness. Physicist Stephen Hawking also died from the illness, which affects approximately 31,000 people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Randall had his own business, Bryan Randall Photography. He mainly photographed children’s portraits and landscapes. Before becoming a photographer, Randall worked as a model, booking campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent and Hugo Boss. He also landed the covers of Vogue Paris and Harper’s Bazaar Singapore.

Bullock kept her relationship with Randall relatively private, although she did speak about her partner on “Red Table Talk” in 2021. Bullock described him as “the love of [her] life.”

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” Bullock said.