Pink Adds Sparkling Twist to Power Dressing on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Pink appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, suited up in a classic black pinstriped blazer and black trousers, with a sparkling top underneath the coat. She accessorized with a pair of statement earrings, a ring and black platform shoes.

For makeup, Pink went for a more dramatic look with blush, a glossy peach lip and heavy eye makeup, including eyeliner, heavy mascara and shimmering smoky eye shadow. For hair, she went for a coiffed pixie cut style.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and guest Pink during Tuesday’s show. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Pink appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to promote her new album “Trustfall.” This marks the ninth studio album for Pink; it was released on Friday.

Last October, Pink released the first single from the album “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” She performed the song live for the first time at the American Music Awards in November.

Pink performs during Tuesday’s show. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

At last November’s AMAs, Pink also turned heads for wearing a vintage Bob Mackie lightning bolt fringe dress. Later during the actual AMAs ceremony, Pink wore another Bob Mackie creation originally worn by Cher. Pink wore Cher’s dress to give a tribute performance to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away last August.

During her interview with Colbert, Pink discussed the meaning of “Trustfall” saying, “I feel like all of us are walking around sort of with this low-level trauma in our bodies, and it takes a lot of trust to be a human being these days, to get out of bed in the morning, go to work and drop your kids off at school, and go to public places and participate in elections and have a vagina. It just takes a lot of trust.”

After her interview, Pink performed “When I Get There” from “Trustfall.”