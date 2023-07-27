Polly Pocket Movie Gets Modern Twist by Lena Dunham: What to Know About Lily Collins, the Pint-sized Doll’s History and Upcoming Mattel Films

Watch out Barbie, here comes Polly Pocket. The pint-sized plaything is the latest doll to get her own big-screen adaptation, Mattel confirmed to Variety on Wednesday.

News of a Polly Pocket movie first broke in 2021, with Lily Collins attached to star as the titular toy. Lena Dunham, who was then revealed as the film’s writer and director, has since penned a “great” script, according to Mattel Films producer Robbie Brenner.

“It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it,” he said in the same Variety report.

Collins also has a behind-the-scenes role in the forthcoming film. The “Emily in Paris” star is credited as a producer, similar to Margot Robbie’s involvement in “Barbie.”

“To reintroduce Polly in a fun, modern way has been such a treat,” Collins told Deadline in 2021. “As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true.”

The date of Polly Pocket’s silver screen debut is still up in the air amid the writers and Screen Actors Guild strikes, which have halted most productions in Hollywood.

Following the mega success of “Barbie,” Mattel is committed to turning even more of their IP into box office hits. Greta Gerwig’s latest feature smashed records in its premiere weekend, grossing $162 million.

Now Mattel is digging through the rest of its toy chest, with plans to make blockbusters out of Hot Wheels, Barney and American Girl.

Toy companies invested in the live action business long before “Barbie.” Hasbro has produced a series of “Transformers” films and four flicks based on G.I. Joe, though they pale in comparison to the plastic blonde at the box office.

Chris Wiggs designed Polly Pocket for his daughter in 1983, creating a dollhouse out of a makeup compact. This became the basis for the original Polly Pocket toys, which included plastic cases that would open up into play sets.

Mattel purchased the property in 1998, redesigning Polly Pocket and making her slightly larger. They also introduced clothing, shoes and accessories for the doll. Polly Pocket toys were discontinued in 2012, though Mattel brought them back in 2018.