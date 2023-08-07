Popcorn Swimsuits Explained: What to Know About the Fast-growing Crinkled Swimwear Style That’s Trending This Summer

With summer in full swing, fashion trends that are hot-weather friendly are gaining more popularity in the fashion conversation.

Among them is popcorn swimwear, a term referring to the stretchy but also scrunched material certain swimsuits include. The fabric is becoming more sought-after by consumers because of its figure-hugging quality, which often smooths curves and helps create dimension.

Here, WWD lists more things to know about popcorn swimwear.

What are popcorn swimsuits?

A model wearing Leonisa at the Curve Collective Fashion Show during Miami Swim Week 2023 on June 10 in Miami Beach. Getty Images for Curve Collectiv

Popcorn swimwear is swim clothing that is simply texturized. The swimsuit often incorporates scrunched, crinkled or ruched accents. One of the standout features in popcorn swimwear is that its stretchy fabric seems to hold its shape, configuring to the body.

Are popcorn swimsuits new?

(L-R) Julia Roberts and director Garry Marshall on the set of “Pretty Woman” in 1990. ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy

Although the term popcorn swimwear is recent, the idea of textured swim pieces isn’t new.

Julia Roberts embraced a coined popcorn swimwear outfit while starring in the 1990 film “Pretty Woman.” In one of her beginning scenes, Roberts, who portrayed Vivian Ward, can be seen walking around Los Angeles wearing a blue cutout dress with a textured popcorn-like top.

Roberts’ colorful ensemble was by Hunza, a brand that has since created more popcorn-textured swimwear pieces.

Are popcorn swimsuits trending anywhere?

A model at the Natasha Tonic fashion show during Miami Swim Week 2023 on June 11 in Miami Beach. Getty Images for Natasha Tonic

Popcorn swimwear can now be seen offered by a slew of brands, including H&M, Good American, Leslie Amon and more. Among H&M’s offerings is the smocked bandeau bikini top ($14.99), which features a strapless top with crinkle, textured detailing.

The popcorn swimsuit trend has also been seen at 2023 Miami Swim Week, with a variety of designers showcasing the texturized trend on runways.

One of Natasha Tonic’s looks from the designer’s Miami Swim Week show was a two-tone yellow and lavender bikini with popcorn material. The Curve Collective fashion show during Miami Swim Week showcased a model wearing a deep-blue Leonisa one-piece with 3D textured fabric.